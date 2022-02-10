DO JUST ONE THING
Unplug exercise equipment
If you use exercise equipment at home that you need to plug into the wall, like a treadmill, elliptical or exercise bike, do this one thing when you’re finished working out: Unplug the machine. Because power surges can happen at any time, a surge can break or seriously damage your pricey gym equipment. Plus, leaving the machine plugged in also draws a small amount of electricity, even when it’s not in use. And skip using a surge protector: When the machines are on, surge protectors can send an error message to the machine’s motherboard, even when nothing’s wrong.
Don’t recycle face coverings
Face coverings are designed to protect us and others, but unfortunately, they are not recyclable when they reach the end of their use. Since face masks are often made with mixed materials, it’s not only easiest to dispose of them in the trash, it’s for the best. Even masks that feel like paper fiber have synthetic materials mixed in as part of their protective composition. Tossing these disposable face masks into your paper recycling isn’t a harmless mistake, either; it can contaminate a load of perfectly recyclable paper.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Football Fans
To determine the best places for loving football, personal finance website WalletHub compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or pro team based on 21 key metrics. The data included fan engagement, stadium capacity, average ticket price and more.
1. Pittsburgh
2. Dallas
3. Green Bay, Wis.
4. Boston
5. Los Angeles
6. New York
7. Miami
8. New Orleans
9. Cincinnati
10. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Anger Management: Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Faison, 45, had to be ejected from the stands at a high school basketball game in Johnson City on Jan. 4 after he became angry at a referee and tried to “pants” him — pull down his trousers. Faison’s son was playing on the Lakeway Christian Academy team, the Associated Press reported. Later, Faison tweeted: “Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym. ... I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.” Our advice to referees everywhere: Always wear a belt.
