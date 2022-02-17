DOLLARS & SENSE
Shrinkflation at the grocery
Ingredients and manufacturing are getting more expensive thanks to inflation, and if they can’t cut costs, companies have two main choices – hiking up prices or making their products smaller.
This phenomenon, known as shrinkflation, was already happening before the pandemic, but has gotten worse because of rising labor costs and ingredients prices, combined with soaring demand and a shipping crisis.
Instead of focusing on the item price listed on the shelves, look at the unit price. Comparing unit prices is the easiest way to figure out the best deal when evaluating different package sizes.
Here are some examples of recent changes to products where the contents have shrunk but the price remains the same.
• Bounty paper towels triple pack: (Was 165 sheets; now 147)
• Dial body wash: (Was 21 oz.; now 16 oz.)
• Ziploc freezer bags: (Was 54 bags, now 50 bags)
• Quaker instant oatmeal: (Was 10 packs; now 8)
• Ragu spaghetti sauce: (Was 28 oz.; now 24 oz.)
• Powerade: (Was 32 oz.; now 28 oz.)
• StarKist tuna: (Was 6 oz.; Now 5 oz.)
• Lay’s potato chips, party bag: (Was 15.25 oz.; now 13 oz.)
• Nutella: (Was 14.1 oz.; now: 12.3 oz.)
• Haagen Dazs ice cream: (Was 16 oz.; nw 14 oz.)
• Puffs tissue: (Was 56 count; now 48 count)
• Skippy peanut butter: (Was 18 oz.; Now 16.3 oz.)
• Ivory dish soap: (Was 30 oz.; now 24 oz.)
• Hillshire Farms Polska Kielbasa: (Was 16 oz.; now 14 oz.)
• Country Crock margarine: (Was 48 oz.; now 45 oz.)
• Keebler Club Crackers: (Was 13.7 oz.; now 12.5 oz.)
• Breyer’s ice cream: (Was 64 oz.; Then: 56 oz.; now 48 oz.)
• Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper: (Was 286 sheets; now 264 sheets)
• Hershey’s kisses, family size: (Was 18 oz.; now 16 oz.)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sounds Like a Song: Danville, Pennsylvania, residents were warned to look out for three small monkeys run amok after a crash between two trucks on Jan. 21, The Daily Item reported. State Trooper Andrea Pelachick said a truck with 100 African monkeys on board was on its way to a laboratory when it collided with a dump truck. She tweeted that “a small number of monkeys may have fled the scene” after escaping from their carriers. The three escapees were later located and humanely euthanized.
