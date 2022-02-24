DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t put vitamins in fridge
Unless the packaging or bottle specifically calls for it, the refrigerator is not an ideal place to store your vitamins and supplements. While vitamins do well in a cool, dark place, a refrigerator isn’t just too cold, it’s very moist, too. This environment can actually degrade the efficacy of the supplement and lessen its shelf life. A simple drawer is the best place, and always be sure to seal the bottle tight every time you take a vitamin.
A natural air freshener
Who knew that one of the best ways to refresh the air isn’t spray air fresheners loaded with chemicals, but rather with plants? The Sanseveieria plant is a succulent that NASA discovered could absorb more than 107 air pollutants, carbon monoxide and nitrogen monoxide. This easy-to-grow plant can absorb up to 80% of air pollutants inside a home. Buying a few of these can go a long way to help detoxify and freshen the air inside your home, and they look great, too!
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities to Walk Your Dog
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com compared over 170 of the biggest U.S. cities on walkability, pup-friendly trail access, dog walking services, safety and environment to find the best cities to walk your pooch.
1. Portland, Ore.
2. San Francisco
3. Oakland, Calif.
4. Las Vegas
5. Boise, Idaho
6. Los Angeles
7. New York
8. Washington, D.C.
9. Colorado Springs, Colo.
10. Jersey City, N.J.
121. Indianapolis
134. Fort Wayne
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unclear on the Concept: As she waited to check out at Walmart in Crockett, Texas, on Jan. 13, an unnamed woman was approached by Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, who “began commenting on her son’s blond hair and blue eyes. She asked how much she could purchase him for,” police reported. The mom thought Taylor was making a weird joke, but Taylor said she had $250,000 cash in her car, according to Messenger News. When the mom said no amount of money would be enough, Taylor increased her voice volume and her bid to $500,000 and told her she’d been wanting to buy a baby for a long time. Taylor was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.