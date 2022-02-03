DO JUST ONE THING
Use glass for food storage
For food storage, the greenest, healthiest and most energy-efficient choice is glass. Glass storage containers retain cold better than other materials (such as plastic), and the colder your containers are, the less the refrigerator and freezer have to work to maintain a cool temperature. Plus, glass containers don’t absorb odors or stains, so they don’t transfer smells to other foods when you use them repeatedly. Many manufacturers are making glass storage containers with tight-fitting lids, which means you can use them in the freezer, as to-go containers and in the microwave.
Try gentler soaps on stains
When we get a nasty stain on clothes from food or grease, many of us spot treat it with laundry detergent. The problem? Detergent is very concentrated, and using it to saturate a stain can cause more wear and tear on the affected fibers, creating a faded or weak spot on the clothes. Use a soap that’s gentler, like hand soap or dish soap, to spot treat. It’ll break up stains and grease and won’t weaken the fibers of your clothing.
LIST-MANIA
Best cities for Valentine’s Day
To determine the most romantic yet affordable places for celebrating love, Personal finance website WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 27 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to the cost of a three-course meal for two.
1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. Honolulu
4. Orlando, Fla.
5. San Diego
6. Washington, D.C.
7. Portland, Ore.
8. Las Vegas
9. Scottsdale, Ariz.
10. New York
65. Indianapolis
84. Fort Wayne
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Conniving Cats: Seoul, South Korea’s Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters is warning citizens: Your cats may burn your house down. According to the agency, more than 100 fires over the past three years have been started by cats, The Washington Post reported. “We advise pet owners to pay extra attention as fire could spread widely when no one is at home,” warned Chung Gyo-chul, an official at the department, which recommends keeping paper towels and other flammable items away from cooking appliances.
