DO JUST ONE THING
How to get rid of old sneakers
If you own sneakers that are past the point of repair or donation, you don’t have to throw them in the trash. Nike has been recycling athletic shoes since 1993 as part of a program called Reuse-a-Shoe that grinds up old sneakers into a material called “Nike Grind,” which is then used to make soft surfaces in playgrounds, soccer fields and basketball courts. They take ANY brand of sneaker, and the shoes can be dropped off at any Nike store in the U.S. for free.
Clean your coffee pot
According to the National Sanitation Foundation, your coffeemaker is the fifth-dirtiest appliance in your home. That’s high, considering you don’t bake, fry, microwave or cook with it; but the coffee maker is constantly moist inside, making it a breeding ground for mold and yeast. To clean it, create a 50/50 mixture of white vinegar and water. Run the mixture through the coffee maker to disinfect and loosen minerals and grime inside. Then run a full pot of water through to rinse out any residual traces of vinegar.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Singles
To determine where singles have the highest chance of finding love, personal finance website WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Data ranged from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.
1. Madison, Wisc.
2. Seattle
3. Portland, Ore.
4. Denver
5. Austin, Texas
6. San Francisco
7. Minneapolis
8. Portland, Maine
9. Tucson, Ariz.
10. Boise, Idaho
98. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! It was 1928 when Virginia Oliver, age 8, started trapping lobsters, and she hasn’t stopped working the harvest yet. Oliver, now 101 years old, is a sternman on her 78-year-old son’s boat, which bears her name. In that role, she measures and bands lobsters, but Oliver, of Rockland, Maine, also loads traps with small fish to attract lobsters and gets up before dawn to head out to sea. A couple of years ago, a crab nipped her finger and she had to have seven stitches. When the doctor asked Oliver why she was still lobstering, she snapped back, “Well, that’s ‘cause I want to do it.” Oliver has no plans to retire. “I like being along the water. And so I’m going to keep on doing it just as long as I can.”
