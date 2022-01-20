DO JUST ONE THING
Use your vacuum correctly
Vacuums can last a long time if properly used and maintained. One key to keeping your vacuum working properly is to remember that they are designed to suck up dry debris, like dirt, dust and crumbs, NOT wet debris. If you make a spill in the kitchen that includes any damp items (say, chopped salad, for example), use a broom to clean it up rather than the vacuum. Introducing any moisture inside a vacuum can lead to mold and mildew buildup, creating an unhealthy internal environment that can literally spew spores into the air the next time you turn on the appliance.
Air quality issues in your home
Did you know the air quality inside your home can be worse than it is outdoors? It’s because homes are designed to be very energy-efficient and airtight, which means allergens, dust and toxins can build up inside. To improve air quality, try to ventilate whenever possible by opening windows and turning vents on in the kitchen and bathrooms. Clean with a vacuum that has a filter that absorbs dust and other allergens instead of allowing them to recirculate in your home. And invest in a steam mop; not only does it clean floors really well, but the hot water disinfects, too.
LIST-MANIA
States with fewest fatal car accidents
Using data from the National Safety Council for the most recent year of available, Upliftlegalfunding.com assessed a range of driving variables to determine the states where you are the least at risk of being in a fatal car crash.
1. California
2. Florida
3. Texas
4. New York
5. Georgia
6. Illinois
7. Tennessee
8. New Jersey
9. Indiana
10. Pennsylvania
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ewwwww: Young people in Norway are called to military duty to guard NATO’s northern borders, and until recently, when they were discharged, they were allowed to take their military-issued underwear with them. But no more, the Guardian reported. COVID-19 has caused supplies to dwindle, so as of Jan. 7, people leaving service are being asked to hand over their unmentionables to be “washed, cleaned and checked,” defense logistics spokesman Hans Meisingset said. “What we distribute is in good condition.”
