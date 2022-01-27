DO JUST ONE THING
Tea Kettle or microwave?
Around 40% of Americans enjoy a cup of hot tea every single day, so the question is: Is it more energy-efficient to heat up water in a tea kettle or in the microwave? The eco-easy answer is the microwave. According to Energy Star, a program of the Environmental Protection Agency, heating up a mug of water to make tea is 80% more energy-efficient than using a traditional stove. The reason is simple: Microwave heat waves concentrate solely on what you’re warming up, and you are only heating up exactly what you’re drinking instead of a whole kettle of water. The same energy savings also works when you’re reheating leftover foods.
Food banks need other items too
Your local food bank may need more than just food for donations. Among the most in-demand and in-need items are personal care items. These are things like toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper and deodorant. If your local food bank does need these, try to take advantage of special sales at the drug store when you buy one and get one free. Keep one for yourself and give the free one to charity. Keep in mind all items need to be brand-new with an intact seal or original packaging.
Best States at Managing Waste
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com ranked 2022’s best states at managing waste. They compared each based on their waste-reducing policies and infrastructure, along with the amount of trash that was landfilled or reused, and other key indicators of waste-management excellence.
1. Connecticut
2. Vermont
3. Minnesota
4. California
5. Oregon
6. Maine
7. Iowa
8. Wisconsin
9. Pennsylvania
10. New York
11. Indiana
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Ever watched a cooking show and wished you could sample the finished product? A professor in Japan has created a prototype TV screen that you can lick to taste a particular food. It works by spraying flavors on a film that rolls over the TV screen, Reuters reported. While such a product might seem misguided during a global pandemic, Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita sees it differently: “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” he said.
