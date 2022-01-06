DO JUST ONE THING
Get rid of unsolicited mailings
Tired of getting unsolicited offers in the mail that want to sign you up for a new credit card or insurance? One way to opt out on these mailings is to register online at the official Consumer Credit Reporting Industry website. There you’ll have the option to opt-out from all mailings for five years, or permanently. Be sure to register twice if your billing address is different from your home address, so you can stop mailings at both addresses. To opt out, just visit optoutprescreen.com.
LIST-MANIA
How to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the gym
It’s that time of year where there is a rush to get to the gym to fulfill those New Year’s resolutions to get fit in 2022.
Here are some ideas to keep yourself safe from the virus while working out at the gym:
• Bring your own mat. Mats in the gym or at classes can be some of the germiest items around.
• Do not put your bag or water bottle directly on the floor. It is the habit of many to bring a gym bag and place it on the floor while working out. The problem is, you then transfer all of the germs from the floor to your car and to your home. Travel to the gym with as little as possible.
• Wipe down the equipment before you use it. Many of us are in the habit of wiping equipment and dumbbells after using it. To reduce contact with germs, you should develop the habit of wiping it down before and after using it.
• Cover up. Bring a towel from home to cover the benches or handlebars on the bike. You can also wear pants or a long-sleeved shirt for added protection.
• Avoid the locker room. Locker rooms are some of the germiest places in the gym. If you are trying to avoid COVID-19, or even flu germs, skip the shower or sauna for a few months.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Short Fuse: Alvis Parrish, 54, of Jacksonville, Florida, got tired of hearing her boyfriend, William Carter, talk on Dec. 7, so she gave him “just enough” poison in his lemonade to shut him up. Then she called police “so he wouldn’t die,” clickorlando.com reported. When officers arrived, Parrish was on her front porch, where she was handcuffed. “Do whatever you want,” she told them. “If you don’t take me, I will kill him.” A deputy who spoke to Carter, 61, said he was difficult to interview because he was so tired. Carter said the lemonade tasted funny, then collapsed on the floor. Parrish is facing a charge of poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure a person.
Commented
