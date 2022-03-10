DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Smartphone battery tips
The battery inside a smartphone can be recharged about 1,000 times before it needs to be replaced, but there are a few easy things you can do to help preserve the lifespan of the battery. One easy tip is to never put your phone on “vibrate” mode; the buzzing motion actually uses more power than ringtones. Silent mode is, of course, the most energy-efficient. Also, disable any animated screensavers; a still image uses far less energy than one that moves, which also helps extend the life of your battery.
Take to-go boxes with you
If you want to save money, stick to a healthy eating plan and help the environment, bring a reusable food storage container with you the next time you eat out. Casual dining establishments are notorious for extra-large servings; instead of overeating or bringing leftovers home in disposable containers, just cut your meal in half when you receive it and create your own to-go portion right at the table. Enjoy the rest knowing you already have lunch or dinner for the next day, with no waste.
LIST-MANIA
Top Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, personal finance website WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 18 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.
1. Philadelphia
2. Boston
3. Pittsburgh
4. Chicago
5. San Francisco
6. Reno, Nev.
7. Naperville, Ill.
8. Tampa, Fla.
9. Yonkers, N.Y.
10. Buffalo, N.Y.
52. Fort Wayne
111. Indianapolis
WHAT TO WATCH
• The remaining contestants find out which Joe’s got bank and which Joe’s broke in the season finale of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” at 8 p.m. on Fox.
• “Flip or Flop Nashville’s” Page Turner turns a page with her new home renovation series “Fix My Flip” at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Teacher of the Year: Robin Hughes teaches special education students at SouthShore Academy in Tampa, Florida, where most of her kindergarten kids had never seen snow, United Press International reported. So Hughes got in touch with her sister, Amber Estes, who lives in Danville, Kentucky. “I said I want you to make me a snowman, and I want you to overnight him to me and see if he can make it to the school,” Hughes said. “I want these children in Florida to see snow.” Estes said she wrapped Lucky the snowman in foil and packed him with ice in Styrofoam, and “off he went to the local UPS Store.” Hughes said her students had looks of “pure joy” on their faces when Lucky was unwrapped in late January.
