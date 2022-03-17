DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Tips when burning candles
Before you light a candle, take a second to trim the wick so it’s no longer than 1/8- to 1/4-inch. Use scissors or nail clippers to make a clean cut. Doing so ensures that the candle will have a clean, slower burn. Longer wicks can lead to excess smoke, which can cause staining, and the long flames produced by longer wicks could pose a fire hazard, too. Be sure to light candles for only a few hours and make sure the flame is completely out when you are done.
Wash wool sweaters at home
There’s no need for chemical dry cleaning when wool sweaters can be safely and easily washed right at home. You can do a bunch of sweaters at the same time, too. All you need to do is fill a bathtub with lukewarm water and add gentle laundry detergent. Soak the sweaters for 10 minutes in the soapy water and drain. Refill with water and rinse the sweaters by hand in cold water. Then lay them out flat on clean towels, to blot out the excess water and allow them to dry.
LIST-MANIA
Top Cities for NCAA Hoops Fans
With March Madness now underway, personal-finance website WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 cities using nine key metrics to determine the best cities for college hoops fans. They ranged from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each, to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.
1. Durham, N.C.
2. Storrs, Conn.
3. Lexington, Ky.
4. Lawrence, Kan.
5. Los Angeles
6. East Lansing, Mich.
7. Philadelphia
8. Chapel Hill, N.C.
9. Fayette, Miss.
10. Kingston, R.I.
18. Bloomington
35. South Bend
41. West Lafayette
178. Muncie
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: U.S. border agents at the San Ysidro crossing in California stopped a 30-year-old man driving a truck on Feb. 25 as he attempted to cross from Mexico, the Associated Press reported on March 8. Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags — not so weird, except they were “concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” CBP said in a statement. Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some species were endangered. The driver was a U.S. citizen.
