DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Keep birdseed fresh and dry
If you feed birds with a feeder, be sure not to use spoiled birdseed product. Not only is it less nutritious, but it can also have a terrible effect on the birds’ overall health. To see if the seed has gone bad, look for a few simple things. Clumps in the seed mean there has been excess moisture, or the seed has gotten wet. Large amounts of dead insects can also mean the seed is spoiled. Throw out the whole bunch if you find any mold, since moldy seed can be lethal. A fun idea: Leftover seed can be planted in the garden to sprout and potentially turn into fresh seed for birds, too.
Shopping cart 101, etiquette
Stray shopping carts are a common eyesore, strewn along the side of the road or filled with trash in streets. They also can be a hazard to people and cars when left stranded in parking lots. But the biggest problem? They are expensive: about $100 apiece to replace when they go astray. Replacing shopping carts affects prices at stores, which affects all of us. The simplest thing to do is to return shopping carts to their designated drop-off points. And if you see a stray shopping cart in the parking lot as you head into a store, push it back.
LIST-MANIA
College sports’ highest revenue producers
College planning website College Raptor used school data from 2019-2020 to determine which sports programs bring in the most revenue, regardless of expenses. All were from football.
1. The University of Texas - $144M
2. University of Georgia - $134M
3. University of Michigan - $126M
4. Ohio State University - $116M
5. The University of Alabama - $110M
6. University of Oklahoma - $102M
7. University of Notre Dame - $98M
8. Auburn University - $98M
9. University of Nebraska - $96M
10. Louisiana State University - $95M
30. Indiana University - $56M
35. Purdue University - $52M
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
It’s a Head-Scratcher: On March 3 in a quiet Denver neighborhood, someone broke into a box truck parked along a street and stole a box marked “Science Care.” Inside the box were a number of human heads that were being transported for use in medical research. The thieves also stole a dolly. Isaac Fields, who lives nearby, was perplexed: Why was the truck parked in his neighborhood? Where was the driver? Why would someone steal human remains? Police wouldn’t provide many details because the case is still open.
