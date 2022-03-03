DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Find the right light bulb
LED bulbs are common now, but the wide choice of bulbs can make it hard to figure out which bulb is right for your light fixture. Look on the box: There’s usually a graphic that compares the wattage of an old-fashioned incandescent bulb with the LED equivalent, measured by a lumens rating. For example, a 100-watt incandescent bulb will produce the equivalent light output of a 1,600-lumens LED bulb. Don’t forget to make sure the LED bulb is the right size to fit into your light fixture.
Reuse those boxes for mailing
The United States Postal Service has a simple green tip when sending gifts through the mail this year: Reuse what you have. Yes, you can use the perfectly sturdy cardboard box your new shoes came in as a gift box to send through the mail. And you can run old magazines, direct mailers and old mail through a paper shredder to use as packing material to protect fragile items inside the old shoe box. Also, instead of driving to the post office, save fuel and print out postage online at USPS.com, and schedule a pickup at your home.
LIST-MANIA
Happiest Cities in America
March 20 is International Day of Happiness. In order to determine where people in America are most content with their lives, Personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 180 largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators including depression rate, income-growth rate and average leisure time spent per day.
1. Fremont, Calif.
2. Columbia, Md.
3. San Francisco
4. San Jose, Calif.
5. Irvine, Calif.
6. Madison, Wis.
7. Seattle
8. Overland Park, Kan.
9. Huntington Beach, Calif.
10. San Diego
155. Fort Wayne
160. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Fine Points of the Law: In New York, as legislators work out the details of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana, some businesses have been skirting the issue by making it a “gift with purchase” of other items. Since March, it’s been legal for adults to have and “transfer” small amounts of marijuana for free. But now the Office of Cannabis Management is cracking down. Jim McKenzie’s Hempsol CBD shop in Rochester will comply, he said on Feb. 9, and stop offering a gift to customers who buy a T-shirt or other garment. “I’m going to do what the state wants because my goal is to have a state license and do it correctly,” McKenzie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.