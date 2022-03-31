DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Recycle those boxes
If you’re getting more online orders shipped to your home, that probably means more cardboard boxes. The good news is, not only are they recyclable, but they can be recycled five to seven times. To properly recycle them, be sure to remove all the packaging inside and flatten the boxes. If there’s any easily removable tape, take it off, but don’t fret: labels and tape are removed during the recycling process. Wet cardboard is fine to add to your recycling, but not anything that’s oily or very dirty.
Keep flowers fresh longer
To extend the life of floral arrangements in your home, give them this simple DIY floral feed, which will keep the water fresh and your flowers fed and happy. Just fill the vase with cold, clean water and add two tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of sugar. This is enough for a standard large vase, so adjust if your vessel is smaller or larger. Make sure you stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. The lemon helps prevent mildew; the sugar is what the flowers will love.
LIST-MANIA
Best-selling movie soundtracks of all time
According to Business Insider, these are the top-selling soundtracks in the U.S. in history.
1. “The Bodyguard” (1992): 17M sold
2. “Saturday Night Fever” (1977): 15M sold
3. “Purple Rain” (1984): 13M sold
4. “Forrest Gump” (1994): 12M sold
5. “Dirty Dancing” (1987): 11M sold
6. “Titanic” (1997): 11M sold
7. “Grease” (1978): 8M sold
8. “Waiting to Exhale” (1995): 6M sold
9. “Space Jam” (1996): 6M sold
10. “Flashdance” (1983): 6M sold
11. “The Big Chill” (1983): 6M sold
12. “Frozen” (2013): 4M sold
13. “High School Musical” (2006) 4M sold
14. “A Star Is Born” (1976) 4M sold
15. “The Song Remains the Same” (1976) 4M sold
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Blue Light Special: Pastor Paul Knight of Hope Church in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is puzzled. On the morning of March 9, as he drove by his own home, he noticed that someone had placed a giant K from a Kmart store on his front lawn, the Grand Forks Herald reported. The sign is believed to be from the Kmart store that’s being redeveloped in town. “I don’t know who to call,” Pastor Knight said. “So I am kind of making a general announcement: The people who are responsible for this, you’re welcome to remove it anytime. My wife hopes it’s gone by June, I think.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.