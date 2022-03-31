Bizarro c.0331.jpg

DO JUST ONE THING

Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:

Recycle those boxes

If you’re getting more online orders shipped to your home, that probably means more cardboard boxes. The good news is, not only are they recyclable, but they can be recycled five to seven times. To properly recycle them, be sure to remove all the packaging inside and flatten the boxes. If there’s any easily removable tape, take it off, but don’t fret: labels and tape are removed during the recycling process. Wet cardboard is fine to add to your recycling, but not anything that’s oily or very dirty.

Keep flowers fresh longer

To extend the life of floral arrangements in your home, give them this simple DIY floral feed, which will keep the water fresh and your flowers fed and happy. Just fill the vase with cold, clean water and add two tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of sugar. This is enough for a standard large vase, so adjust if your vessel is smaller or larger. Make sure you stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. The lemon helps prevent mildew; the sugar is what the flowers will love.

LIST-MANIA

Best-selling movie soundtracks of all time

According to Business Insider, these are the top-selling soundtracks in the U.S. in history.

1. “The Bodyguard” (1992): 17M sold

2. “Saturday Night Fever” (1977): 15M sold

3. “Purple Rain” (1984): 13M sold

4. “Forrest Gump” (1994): 12M sold

5. “Dirty Dancing” (1987): 11M sold

6. “Titanic” (1997): 11M sold

7. “Grease” (1978): 8M sold

8. “Waiting to Exhale” (1995): 6M sold

9. “Space Jam” (1996): 6M sold

10. “Flashdance” (1983): 6M sold

11. “The Big Chill” (1983): 6M sold

12. “Frozen” (2013): 4M sold

13. “High School Musical” (2006) 4M sold

14. “A Star Is Born” (1976) 4M sold

15. “The Song Remains the Same” (1976) 4M sold

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Blue Light Special: Pastor Paul Knight of Hope Church in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is puzzled. On the morning of March 9, as he drove by his own home, he noticed that someone had placed a giant K from a Kmart store on his front lawn, the Grand Forks Herald reported. The sign is believed to be from the Kmart store that’s being redeveloped in town. “I don’t know who to call,” Pastor Knight said. “So I am kind of making a general announcement: The people who are responsible for this, you’re welcome to remove it anytime. My wife hopes it’s gone by June, I think.”

