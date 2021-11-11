DO JUST ONE THING
Time to take stock of wardrobe
If you live in an area with significant changes in season, now is a great time to go through your seasonal wardrobe and remove things you can recycle, donate or purge. Before you put your summer clothing into storage, ask yourself whether you actually wore each item during the past few months; if the answer is no, perhaps it’s time to let it go. Is the item in good shape? Consider donating it. Does it still have tags on it? Try to resell it online. If it’s not in good shape, like a stained or tattered T-shirt that’s seen better days, see if you can turn it into a rag for cleaning around the house.
Limited-service restaurants ratings for 2021
Based on interviews with nearly 20,000 customers, the American Customer Satisfaction Index asked patrons to evaluate their recent experiences using 11 factors including food quality, courtesy and helpfulness of staff, restaurant cleanliness and speed of check-out or delivery. Below are the overall scores based on those criteria.
1. Chick-fil-A - 83
2. Domino’s - 80
3. KFC - 79
3. Starbucks - 79
5. Five Guys - 78
5. Panera Bread - 78
5. Pizza Hut - 78
8. Arby’s - 77
8. Chipotle - 77
8. Dunkin’ - 77
8. Papa John’s - 77
12. Burger King - 76
12. Little Caesars - 76
12. Panda Express - 76
15. Subway - 75
16. Dairy Queen - 74
17. Taco Bell - 74
18. Jack in the Box - 73
18. Popeye’s - 73
18. Sonic - 73
18. Wendy’s - 73
22. McDonald’s - 70
Inexplicable: After 20 years in operation, a roller coaster in the Fuji-Q Highland Park amusement park in Fujiyoshida, Japan, has been shut down because at least six riders over the last 10 months or so have suffered broken bones while riding. The Do-Dodonpa is famous for accelerating from 0 to 112 mph in just 1.56 seconds, Vice News reported. Four of the casualties involved broken necks or backs. After suspending the coaster, the park and Sansei Technologies, which manufactured the ride, inspected it to see if they could determine the cause of the injuries, but they came to no conclusions.
