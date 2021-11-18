DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Replace old Christmas lights
LED holiday string lights are very common now, and they are a great innovation to help save energy and create safer string lights that stay cool when lit and last a long time. If you still have traditional string lights, here’s another incentive to replace them with LED lights: You can save money. Many national home store chains not only offer free recycling for old holiday lights, but they’ll give you a steep discount when you purchase new ones, too. The old lights are shredded for their recyclable parts like glass, plastic and copper.
Garbage disposal no-no’s
A garbage disposal isn’t aptly named and should only be used to help get rid of small amounts of food waste. Using your kitchen sink like a trash can could cause serious problems in your plumbing and overall system. The blades of a garbage disposal can only do so much, and some items don’t easily break down in a disposal. Meat often turns into shreds that can wrap around things. And starchy items like bread, rice and potatoes can turn into a glue that expands and creates clogs. Try composting, or toss food waste in the trash instead.
LIST-MANIA
Disliked Thanksgiving foods
Travel website The Vacationer surveyed 1,092 adults in the U.S. to find out which Thanksgiving foods they dislike the most. Here are the results.
1. Cranberry sauce (30% dislike)
2. Turkey (28%)
3. Green bean casserole (25%)
4. Sweet potatoes or yams (24%)
5. Stuffing or dressing (23%)
6. Coleslaw (22%)
7. Ham (21% )
8. Pumpkin pie (21%)
9. Mashed potatoes (18%)
10. Macaroni and cheese (15%)
11. Corn (14%)
12. Carrots (12%)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Man’s Best Friend: One out of six dogs suffers from overt separation anxiety, scientists say. But pups in the United Kingdom are in for some psychological relief, with their own television station launching Nov. 8, Sky News reported. After three years of research, DogTV will air shows to help canines “feel relaxed and comforted until their owners return home,” said professor Nicholas Dodman, the chief scientist for DogTV. Colors, audio frequencies and camera alignment have all been adjusted to appeal to furry friends across the pond. Woof!
