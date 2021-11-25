HOLIDAY TIDBITS
Facts and trivia
• Thanksgiving ranks second among American’s favorite holidays.
• The average American eats around 4,500 calories and 229 grams of fat on Thanksgiving.
• The Butterball Turkey Talk Line (1-800-BUTTERBALL) answers almost 100,000 calls each season.
• Thanksgiving Eve is now the biggest drinking night of the year.
• According to Roto-Rooter, the day after Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for calls for service.
• In 1953, as a result of an ordering miscalculation, food industry giant Swanson had a post-holiday surplus of 260 tons of frozen turkeys. Rather than throw it all out and take the loss, the TV dinner idea was born, inspired by the prepared meals served by airlines.
• Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird of the United States.
• There are four U.S. towns named Turkey: Turkey, Texas; Turkey Creek, Louisiana; Turkey, North Carolina; and Turkey Creek, Arizona.
• Male turkeys gobble. Hens do not.
• The Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving Day in 1621 at Plymouth, Massachusetts, with the Wampanoag Indians.
• The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted three days.
• In the U.S., about 46 million turkeys are cooked for Thanksgiving each year.
• Turkey has more protein than chicken or beef.
LIST-MANIA
A recent survey conducted by puzzle manufacturer Bits and Pieces polled more than 3,000 Americans to see what they have a hankering for most during the national holiday.
1. Turkey and ham (29.5%)
2. Mashed potatoes (15.4%)
3. Pies (12.7%)
4. Casseroles (10.1%)
5. Macaroni and cheese (8.7%)
6. Cranberries (4.1%)
7. Dinner rolls (3.5%)
8. Green beans (2.5%)
9. Salad (1.0%)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: In Winnipeg, Manitoba, a heist went wrong on Oct. 31 when thieves broke into a vacant house to steal a furnace. The Winnipeg Police Service told the CBC that neighbors reported smelling natural gas, and when officers responded, they saw two unconscious people inside the home. The thieves, who had been “overcome by the noxious gas fumes” after the gas line became dislodged, regained consciousness outside and were questioned, but, because this is Canada, were later released without charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.