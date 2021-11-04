DO JUST ONE THING
Check out insulating paint
Could a coat of paint be enough to keep your home warm in the winter and cooler in the summer? It’s called “insulating paint,” and it’s technology that was developed by NASA to protect shuttles from extreme temperatures when they re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. Insulating paint is produced by adding a special powder made of microscopic “ceramic spheres” that create a barrier wherever you apply it. It has the potential to reduce heat gain/loss by as much as 20%. If you’re repainting your home, this small investment added to your paint can save you money in the long run.
Steps to stop junk mail
On average, about 675 pieces of unwanted junk mail end up in our mailboxes every year. If you want to put an end to the madness, try these easy steps. First, if you move, don’t use a change of address form from the post office; instead, directly contact everyone yourself to give them your new address. Avoid participating in contests where they ask for your address unless you can select an “opt out” for any kind of solicitations. And contact the top three credit bureaus — TransUnion, Equifax and Experian — and ask them to remove you from any unsolicited credit card offers. These three steps should help to significantly reduce junk mail at your home.
LIST-MANIA
Most beauty obsessed states
To figure out which states were the most beauty obsessed, YesStyle.com used Google Trends data to analyze the past 12-months of Google searches across the U.S. for “makeup” and “makeup stores.”
1. New York
2. California
3. New Mexico
4. Texas
5. Louisiana
6. Nevada
7. Arizona
8. West Virginia
9. Mississippi
10. Oklahoma
35. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Mystery solved: Police in Japan have been working for months to figure out why a light pole in Suzuka suddenly snapped at its base on Feb. 18. Most light poles in the country last for 50 years or more, but this one was only 23 years old. NBC New York reported on Oct. 1 that forensic scientists found 40 times more urea at the pole’s base than was found on nearby poles. Yep, dog pee killed the light pole: Urea and sodium in dog urine caused the pole to erode. The new pole is up, but dogs are already marking it with their caustic streams.
