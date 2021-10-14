DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Stretch out new shoes
Are the shoes you just bought too tight? There’s no need to wear them and cause your feet to suffer in the hopes of stretching them out. Instead, try this DIY shoe stretcher spray made with two household ingredients: rubbing alcohol and water. Make a mixture of 50% water and 50% rubbing alcohol and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray generously inside your shoes and wear them for 30 minutes. The mixture helps expedite the drying and maintain the “stretch” your feet have given the shoes to make them more comfortable.
Remove rechargeable batteries
Take out the rechargeable battery whenever you’re not using small personal electronics like camcorders or digital cameras. Even when turned off, these items still drain the batteries and cause them to be totally dead the next time you attempt to turn them on. By removing the rechargeable batteries, you also help extend their overall life, since they typically can only be recharged up to 1,000 times. The same rule applies to external drives for your computer; even if they are “ejected” from your computer, leaving them plugged in continues to drain them, so physically disconnect them, too.
LIST-MANIA
The Scariest States in America
According to the Shadowlands Haunted Places Index, a website known for their freakishly extensive catalog of spooky sites, these are the states with the highest concentration of haunted sites per 100,000 people:
1. Kentucky - 79 per 100,000 people
2. Nebraska - 54
2. Oklahoma - 54
4. Indiana - 52
4. Iowa - 52
6. Michigan - 51
7. Connecticut - 50
8. Pennsylvania - 49
9. Massachusetts - 48
10. Missouri - 47
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creepy: As Hurricane Ida made its way up the East Coast and Louisiana started to clean up, a Covington Domino’s Pizza store tossed some of its leftover dough into a dumpster out back, nola.com reported. Temperatures in the area climbed into the 90s, and the dough climbed ... out of the waste container. Nicole Amstutz, who lives nearby, started documenting the wayward dough blob on Sept. 1, posting updates on Facebook. The dough spilled over onto the pavement, but Amstutz reported on Sept. 4 that it had fallen and boxes were placed on top of it. The general manager of the Domino’s store did not respond to an interview request.
