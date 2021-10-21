DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Clean that pet bowl regularly
How often should you clean your pet’s food bowl? It depends on what you feed them. If it’s wet food, the bowl should be cleaned and scrubbed every single day. Caked-on food can grow harmful bacteria, which can make your pet sick. If they eat dry food, a simple rinse and a good cleaning at least once a week will do the trick. And if you feed your animal a raw food diet, it’s imperative that you clean the bowl after every meal, since raw meats can harbor E. coli and salmonella.
Choose this Amazon feature
Do you want to help cut back on carbon emissions and know exactly when your packages will be arriving? The online giant Amazon now offers a benefit called “Amazon Day” to Prime members. The Amazon Day feature combines all of your orders and delivers them to your home in one shipment on a single day rather than in multiple shipments throughout the week. This helps reduce the number of deliveries made to your home and gives you the assurance of knowing when your packages will arrive. Plus, choosing this option makes your shipping totally free.
LIST-MANIA
The Worst Halloween Candy
CandyStore.com used survey data from over 17,000 customers along with lists of candies from reputable websites to come up with the worst Halloween candy to give or receive in 2021.
1. Candy Corn
2. Circus Peanuts
3. Peanut Butter Kisses
4. Smarties
5. Necco Wafers
6. Wax Coke Bottles
7. Mary Janes
8. Tootsie Rolls
9. Good & Plenty
10. Black licorice
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Mistaken Identity: Xi Yan of Jurong West in Singapore called animal welfare group ACRES to her home because of what she believed was a snake hissing in a cupboard near her bed. She sent a recording of the noise, and ACRES concluded it was probably a black spitting cobra, reported Coconuts Singapore. The rescue team, armed with protective eyewear and snake grabbers, methodically searched her bedroom, but what they came up with was much less threatening: It was a malfunctioning Oral-B electric toothbrush buzzing away. “The problem started because water got into my electrical toothbrush and affected the mechanism,” Xi said. “I should really buy a new one. I don’t want to go through this again.”
