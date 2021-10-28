DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Cotton blend clothes don’t need the dryer
While line- or air-drying is the most energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, it isn’t an option that’s available to everyone. If you must use a dryer, one way to improve its efficiency and protect your clothes is to remove cotton-blend items from the load. These items, which are blended with polyester, will be only slight damp to the touch, and they can be hung on hangers individually to air-dry. And since they are a cotton blend, the polyester will help prevent wrinkles, eliminating the need for ironing.
Skip the new box spring
If you’re in the market to buy a new mattress, don’t fall into the trap of buying a matching box spring or foundation support if you don’t need it. Ask if your existing foundation support is in good enough condition to not void the warranty if you put a new mattress on top. If it is, you’ll not only save a few hundred dollars from not having to buy one, but it’s also one less thing that gets tossed to the curb when you replace your bed. Less waste and more savings!
LIST-MANIA
Best places for Halloween
Personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 21 key metrics. They range from costume, candy and chocolate stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.
1. New York
2. Los Angeles
3. Las Vegas
4. Miami
5. San Francisco
6. Boston
7. San Diego
8. Santa Ana, Calif.
9. San Jose, Calif.
10. Orlando, Fla.
71. Indianapolis
78. Fort Wayne
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Precious: Fargo, North Dakota, insurance agent Bill Fischer has a perennial battle with a certain red squirrel. Every fall, the animal hides away walnuts for the coming winter inside Fischer’s pickup truck, then Fischer has to remove them so he can drive the truck. This year, Fischer has collected almost 350 pounds of walnuts from around the engine, the wheel wells, the front bumper and parts of the doors. Fischer said he tried spraying the truck with a mixture of Tabasco sauce and cayenne pepper, but now he thinks the squirrel is attracted to the scent. “I have to have a sense of humor about this after so many years,” he said.
