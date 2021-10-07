DO JUST ONE THING
Check for toilet leaks
Small, silent leaks in your toilet can waste up to 100 gallons of H2O per day. Not only is it wasteful, but it can also hike up your water bill. To check your toilet, there’s a simple test you can do every year. Use a dye tablet and drop it in your water tank. If you see dye seeping into your toilet bowl, you have a leak, and you may need to replace the rubber flapper or inner fill mechanisms in your toilet. Many water utility companies offer free dye tablets, so it’s worth asking.
Disinfect your mattress
Since we spend a third of our life in bed, creating a healthy bedroom is imperative for getting a good night’s sleep. Bed bugs, dust mites and other living allergens that end up in our bed can lead to an unhealthy mattress. If you suspect you might have one or all of these things, don’t toss the mattress out just yet. Instead, fill a fine-misting spray bottle with rubbing alcohol. Strip the bed of all sheets (and wash them in hot water in the washing machine) and spray rubbing alcohol all over the mattress. Any allergens will die on contact. Wait a few minutes, then use a handheld attachment on your vacuum to give the mattress a good cleaning.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Burger Fans
Outdoor services site LawnLove.com ranked nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to determine the best cities for fans of burgers. We looked for cities with an abundance of highly rated eateries serving burgers, including Michelin-starred restaurants.
1. Washington, DC
2. San Francisco
3. Pasadena, Calif.
4. Chicago
5. San Diego
6. Santa Rosa, Calif.
7. New York
8. Orlando, Fla.
9. Glendale, Calif.
10. Fullerton, Calif.
189. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
New World Order: The divorce of Valeria Udalova and Danila Medvedev, former co-owners of cryonics company KrioRus in Moscow, Russia, has turned ugly as they battle over 81 bodies of KrioRus clients, Slate reported. On Sept. 7, Udalova reportedly broke into a cryostorage facility that is under Medvedev’s control and loaded containers with dead bodies onto a truck, causing damage and spilling liquid nitrogen in the process. Both parties now own separate cryonics businesses, but police continue to investigate who controls the 81 bodies, which in the meantime rest at Medvedev’s facility.
