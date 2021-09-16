DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
DIY hack for those too tight jeans
When a pair of jeans you love becomes too tight in certain areas, you don’t have to donate them to charity or even go on a diet. Instead, put the jeans on and use a spray bottle to soak the areas that need to be stretched out, then wear the jeans while doing something rigorous, like squats, riding a bike or lunging up stairs. The soaked denim fibers will stretch out evenly and before you know it, you’ll be wearing your favorite jeans comfortably again.
Choose eco-friendly cups
While disposable plastic cups are never really an eco-friendly option, sometimes it’s hard to avoid them for special events or get-togethers. If you must buy disposable cups, choose ones marked with a “1” recycling symbol on the bottom instead of the standard “6.” No. 6 plastics are typically found in Styrofoam or very dense plastic cups (usually designed to mimic crystal glass), and when heated, they can release toxic chemicals. They are also very difficult to recycle. No. 1 plastics, or PETE, are commonly found in soda and water bottles, are relatively safe and are the most commonly recyclable plastics. When your party is done, you can toss the No. 1 plastic cups into your curbside recycling for safe and green disposal.
LIST-MANIA
Best Dog Park Cities
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com ranked 97 U.S. cities based on access, quality, and climate factors to find out the best cities for dog parks.
1. San Francisco
2. Oakland, Calif.
3. Portland, Ore.
4. Boise, Idaho
5. Fremont, Calif.
6. Henderson, Nev.
7. Norfolk, Va.
8. Long Beach, Calif.
9. Chula Vista, Calif.
10. Tampa, Fla.
Note: No cities in Indiana made the list.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Say What? The Guardian has reported about a phenomenon among American preschoolers called the Peppa Effect. The hypothesis is that children who watched a lot of “Peppa Pig” during the pandemic lockdown have developed British accents and started using British terms like “mummy” (mommy), “give it a go” (try it) and “satnav” (GPS). Wall Street Journal reporter Preetika Rana tweeted that her niece “had an American accent before the pandemic. Now she has a posh English accent.” One responder agreed: “And for Christmas I had to put out a freaking mince pie for Father Christmas, or, as we call him here in the States, Santa Claus.”
