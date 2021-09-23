DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Place lamps for best lighting
If you live in a dark home that needs to be illuminated with lamps at night, try this simple tip to get the maximum light output from the fewest lamps. Place floor, table and hanging light fixtures in the corner of the room instead of along the walls or in the middle of the room. Corners allow the light to reflect off two walls instead of one, which gives you more usable light. It’s a designer trick that really works!
Paint finish will brighten room
When choosing paint to use indoors, look for semi-gloss or satin finish instead of flat paint. The slight sheen helps reflect more light off the walls from light fixtures, so you can use fewer lights and lower-wattage bulbs to save energy. When buying paint, you can avoid overbuying by using an online paint calculator to help you purchase the exact amount you need. These calculators use the dimensions of the room to precisely tell you the number of gallons and quarts you need for perfectly primed walls.
LIST-MANIA
States with most lottery spending per capita
LendEDU, a company that identifies financial trends, took the most recent lottery data from the U.S. Census Bureau released on Jan. 31, 2020, to determine the states where people on average spend the most on lotteries.
1. Massachusetts: $765.90 per person
2. Rhode Island: $508.42
3. Delaware: $455.88
4. New York: $441.32
5. Georgia: $385.20
6. New Jersey: $350.29
7. West Virginia: $345.83
8. Maryland: $337.89
9. Connecticut: $335.67
10. Michigan: $337.89
27. Indiana $175.78
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Extreme Reaction: Soccer fans are known to be passionate about their sport, but at a game in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, on Aug. 15, it was the referee who lost control. Davi Bathez issued a red card to a player during an adult league game, which ignited a scuffle amongst players. According to WKRC-TV, Bathez went to his truck and retrieved his firearm, which he fired toward the player and the crowd. Then he hopped in his vehicle and sped away, but police caught up with him quickly and confiscated his .38-caliber handgun. Remarkably, no one was injured in the incident. Bathez was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm.
