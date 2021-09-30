DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Keep coffee beans fresh
To keep your coffee beans as fresh as possible, the National Coffee Association has some simple tips that will ensure the first cup is as good as the last. First, the biggest enemies of coffee beans are air, moisture, heat and light. Use airtight containers that are opaque, and keep them in a cool, dark spot. Inside a cabinet away from the oven, for example, is ideal. If you have preground coffee, transfer it out of the bag and into a container, and try to buy it in smaller batches.
Not all recyclables truly are
A product’s packaging may proclaim that it’s “recyclable,” but that doesn’t make it Earth-friendly, and in actuality it may be next to impossible to recycle. The real question you should ask when you see a recycling symbol is: Is it easily recyclable? Items like aluminum, paperboard, glass and some plastics that are accepted in your curbside recycling would qualify as easily recyclable. Other items — those made from Styrofoam, for example — may have a recycling mark, but are nearly impossible to recycle.
LIST-MANIA
Most electric car charging stations by state
According to the PewTrust.org, almost 1.2 million people in the U.S. in 2020 owned electric cars. Here are the states with the most electric car charging stations, using data from the U.S. Dept. of Energy, Vehicles Technology Office.
1. California: 22,620
2. Florida: 3,384
3. Texas: 3,300
4. New York: 3,205
5. Washington: 2,554
6. Georgia: 2,361
7. Colorado: 1,984
8. Massachusetts: 1,928
9. Maryland: 1,808
10. Missouri: 1,767
30. Indiana: 597
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: In Santa Ana, California, in July, firefighters responded to a building where a woman was wedged, naked, between the concrete walls of two buildings, Fox News reported. Workers at a nearby body shop had heard the woman screaming but couldn’t figure out where she was. “The cops came in and got on the roof and looked between the two walls and she’s all naked,” one said. “She was screaming in pain. She was upside down, too.” The space was less than a foot wide, and firefighters had to cut a hole in the concrete and pull her out. As for how she got there, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen called it “a mystery to all of us here right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.