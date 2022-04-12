DEAR ABBY
Difference of opinion ends longtime friendships
DEAR ABBY: The pandemic has put a strain on relationships. Last year, I lost my best friend of 40 years over the COVID vaccines. I believe the vaccine helps to keep me safe, as well as helps my family and friends. This friend decided he and his family would not take the jab. He quit his job rather than get vaccinated. This caused a rift so wide that, in his eyes, he and his family could not continue being friends with our family. I’m sad about it.
The big problem my wife and I are contending with concerns our 8-year-old daughter. She has been best friends with my (former) best friend’s daughter since birth. There have been eight years of sleepovers, birthdays, park visits, get-togethers and everything in between. We haven’t seen them in six months. We can’t keep telling our daughter the pandemic is the reason she can’t see her best friend. This situation is so simple and so complicated. What do I tell my daughter about her best friend? — VICTIM OF THE TIMES
DEAR VICTIM: Tell your daughter the truth — that her friend’s parents will no longer allow it. Then explain why. That way she won’t think that this is in any way her fault.
DEAR ABBY: I was recently contacted by my graduating class to help organize a reunion. Since then, one of the organizers has decided that our committee is an inseparable trio who must get together regularly by Zoom and occasionally in person.
We were not in touch before the reunion and we have little in common, but I can tell she’s lonely, so I’ve indulged her so far. However, she now wants to convene periodically for long weekends at a nearby inn. I do not want to leave my spouse for long weekends or spend money and time on a person whom I don’t care to befriend.
When I’ve tried to demur with “unavailability” excuses, she insists we are a trio and we simply will wait a few weeks until I can find an open date. I don’t want to be rude, but I can’t figure out how to politely tell her that I have no interest in accepting her suggestions for an extended slumber party. How should I handle this? — RELUCTANT ALUMNA IN THE WEST
DEAR ALUMNA: Handle it by being frank with this needy individual. Tell her, “This isn’t going to happen. I do not wish to leave my husband for a weekend. I don’t mind helping with the reunion, but your demands on my time have increased to the point where they are too much for me.”
DEAR ABBY: The season of pleasant weather and outdoor concerts is approaching. Invariably, we end up sitting by the chatterboxes. These folks seem oblivious to anyone else, including the performers and the rest of us who want to enjoy the performance. I realize these are free concerts, but I don’t want to have to listen to these rude people. Any suggestions for silencing them so we can hear what the rest of us came for? — DISGUSTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA
DEAR DISGUSTED: Keep your tone civil. You might ask, “Would you please talk more quietly? We are trying to enjoy the performance.” However, if they aren’t receptive to your suggestion, consider moving as far away from them as possible.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 82. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 78. Actor Ed O’Neill is 76. Talk show host David Letterman is 75. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 70. Singer Pat Travers is 68. Actor Andy Garcia is 66. Country singer Vince Gill is 65. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 60. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actress Retta (“Good Girls”) is 52. Actress Shannen Doherty is 51. Actress Claire Danes is 43. Model-actress Brooklyn Decker is 35. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 35. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 28.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Consider what makes you happy, and work to incorporate it into your daily routine. Honing your skills and setting yourself up for advancement will give you the confidence to go one step further than you’ve ever gone. Live up to your expectations, and the rewards you receive will give you hope.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow through with your intentions. Don’t let anyone push you in a direction you don’t care to go. Follow your instincts and your heart, and take charge. It’s up to you to pursue your goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take the initiative to get things done. Don’t wait for someone to make a move. Step up and take charge. Your independence and leadership qualities will help you get things done and get ahead. Set high standards and expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make your point heard. Be direct about what you want and why. Set guidelines and boundaries, and stick to your plan. You don’t have to keep up with anyone. The only person you must please is yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Offer exciting suggestions. Make a difference to something that matters to you. Update your look or qualifications, and it will convince others that you are ready for a new challenge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Common sense will pay off. Put more thought into how you handle your finances. Use charm and finesse, and you will make an impression on someone influential. Budget wisely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen carefully and respond with clarity. A good connection with someone who shares your sentiments will give you the courage to pursue your goal. Share your vision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do it yourself if you want something done. Make use of your time and talent, and you’ll reach your destination. A reward will give you the incentive to pick up the pace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Tweak your space at work or home to make it more convenient. Don’t begrudge yourself something that brings you joy or peace of mind. Refuse to let anyone dump others’ responsibilities onto you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take better care of your health and well-being. Don’t take a risk or let someone put you in a vulnerable position. Stay on top of your expenses. When pushed, push back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Say what’s on your mind, but be ready to back your claims. Attitude will play a role in how well you do and whom you impress. Use common sense and charm.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do your homework. Preparation is essential if you want to avoid being railroaded. Show compassion and offer suggestions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. When it comes to delivering on your promises, accuracy and promptness are the best ways to gain respect.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Questionable Judgments: An unnamed 22-year-old student at Brigham Young University in Utah was busily trying to make 5 pounds of rocket fuel on Feb. 20 in his dorm kitchen when the mixture exploded, People reported. Flames “engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove, and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system,” BYU police said in a statement. Although no one was injured, 22 students were relocated while cleanup and repairs were undertaken. Lt. Jeff Long said the student was trying to re-create something he saw online. “He didn’t think this through,” Long said. Which is basically a subhead for every article about a college student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.