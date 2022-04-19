DEAR ABBY
Woman runs out of patience with boyfriend’s addiction
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for five years. We do not live together, nor do we share any children (we have three grown kids from previous marriages). He has been a smoker since he was very young, and when we got together, he said he would like to quit. Well, it still hasn’t happened.
As the child of an addict (alcohol) I understand how difficult quitting can be. Luckily, my father quit cold turkey 20 years ago and never relapsed. Abby, I do not want a future with a smoker. The smell of stale tobacco is unappealing. It’s not exactly a breath freshener, and the health consequences are dire.
Am I within my rights to put my foot down? I brought up quitting this week in response to him lamenting that he looks aged beyond his years (which is true). He became very defensive and made me seem like a monster for asking for a real timeline about quitting. He struggles with anxiety and thinks trying to quit will send him over the edge, and I would be the one pushing him. How do I navigate future conversations? — CHOKING IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR CHOKING: Tell your boyfriend you care about him and about his health, but you can no longer tolerate watching him damage it because of his tobacco addiction. If he doesn’t already know that the smell on his breath, body and clothing is offensive, point it out, and also that secondhand smoke is unhealthy for you. Then tell him he has a choice to make: It’s the smoking or you. The decision is his. There are many effective smoking cessation programs available, and he should discuss them with his physician, who may be delighted to know he is interested.
P.S. In this day and age many women — and men — simply “swipe left” if they encounter a smoker.
DEAR ABBY: I am currently in a relationship that is approaching the seven-year mark. We dated in our 20s and rekindled in our 40s. We live together, but I’m afraid we are growing apart. Due to health issues, I don’t work; he works second shift. I cry easily and have always been an emotional person.
When there are disagreements, we can usually work it out. My problem is, I think about the discussion later and have more to say or ask. He then tells me we have already talked about it and he’s not discussing it again. He says I “overanalyze everything.” It’s not that. I just have another question or something I left out.
His refusal to talk makes me feel as though things are unresolved. He just downright won’t talk about something we have already discussed! Please help me to understand if I am too demanding and should just leave it alone. — UNANSWERED IN ILLINOIS
DEAR UNANSWERED: It isn’t “too demanding” to want to discuss something further. If revisiting the issue would rekindle the disagreement, your partner is far too controlling. If you have a question, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to ask without it leading to conflict. To deny you that opportunity seems disrespectful.
Give it more time after a disagreement and decide if it’s really necessary to revisit the subject. When you do, avoid reapproaching it in a way that could be perceived as an invitation to another argument.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Elinor Donahue (“Father Knows Best”) is 85. Actor Tim Curry is 76. Pop singer Mark “Flo” Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 75. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 60. Former recording executive Suge Knight is 57. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 55. Actress Ashley Judd is 54. Actress Jennifer Esposito is 50. Actress Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) is 50. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 48. Actor James Franco is 44. Actress Kate Hudson is 43. Actor Hayden Christensen is 41. Actress-comedian Ali Wong is 40. Retired tennis player Maria Sharapova is 35
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Take the high road, keep the peace and use your intelligence to guide you in the right direction. Look at the big picture, source what you can afford and turn it into something worthwhile. Patience will lead to opportunity and the chance to use your skills to improve things close to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotional spending or paying for a mistake will put you in a difficult position. Pinch pennies and save for a rainy day. Time is on your side, and observation will help you make better decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your energy where it will do some good. Don’t make waves when what you achieve will have a more significant impact on how you live or how you do things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Promise only what you know you can deliver, and don’t debate with business associates if you want to avoid a feud. Channel your energy into purpose.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your eyes on the ball, don’t mix business with pleasure and avoid sensitive topics with argumentative people. Before you share, put everything in place. Look inward and concentrate on growth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Rummage through your thoughts, use logic and think twice before making an emotional statement or purchase that could cause damage to you physically, financially or emotionally. Be disciplined.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set your sights on what’s doable, and surround yourself with people who are eager to participate. Discuss the changes you feel are necessary with someone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t display discrepancy or inconsistency. Share facts and budget wisely, regardless of the decisions others make. Maintaining balance and equality in all aspects of life will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Protect what you’ve got, and give no one a reason to doubt you. Take note of what a friend, relative or colleague says. Do something creative to ease stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful what you share with a friend, relative or peer. You’ll be misinterpreted or misled by someone trying to outmaneuver you. Don’t display your emotions or vulnerabilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You won’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to budgets and what’s necessary. A lifestyle change will be successful if it complements what you do for a living.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — It’s up to you to build the life that makes you happy. Don’t argue with someone who doesn’t play fair. Decide what you want, then make it happen. Don’t live in someone’s shadow.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider the consequences. Put your emotions aside, pour your energy into following your heart, and invest time, effort and money to reach your objective.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News That Sounds Like a Joke: Around Corsham, Wiltshire, England, people, sheep — even a former police German shepherd — are being terrorized by two aggressive canines, Metro News reported. “There were two unpleasant Chihuahuas who attacked the German shepherd, so the size of a dog is no reflection on their aggressiveness,” said councillor Ruth Hopkinson. “They weren’t leashed, and the owner thought, ‘They’re only little, they’re only friendly.’ But you have to be really careful.” One resident described the Chihuahuas as “bloody Mexican hooligans,” and Hopkinson warned that the little dogs are causing havoc during a sensitive time of year: “If in a lambing field, please keep to the paths and your dog on a leash. When they’re spooked, the ewe and lamb can become separated and (because they’re not very bright creatures) they can’t find each other, and it is leading to lamb deaths. The dogs may just be ‘playing,’ but that’s not how the sheep see it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.