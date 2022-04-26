DEAR ABBY
Teen son struggles after family’s move to new state
DEAR ABBY: Because of frustration with our state’s substantial COVID restrictions and our teen son’s struggles with remote learning, we moved to another state. At the time, our son was excited to move (we kept asking him to make sure). However, we are now nearly through the school year and he still hasn’t made new friends. He’s depressed and wants to move back.
He plays a sport and has a part-time job, but neither have helped. My husband and I love it here. In fact, our son loves everything except his lack of a social life (beyond texting, FaceTiming and playing video games with his old friends).
We work from home, so it would be an option for us to temporarily return so he can finish his remaining two years of high school in our original state. He has always been very social, so we are surprised he hasn’t made new friends. Should we push him to keep trying? Or is moving back for two years the best for his (and our) mental well-being? — WANTS THE BEST FOR HIM
DEAR WANTS: Moving during one’s teens isn’t easy, particularly because cliques have already formed. Before packing your bags, talk with your son’s teachers and counselors about why he has had problems integrating there. They may be able to offer some important insight.
However, if they cannot do that and you are prepared to make the move when the school term is over, do it. Being treated as an outcast isn’t good for anyone’s mental health, and while it might benefit your son to learn to adapt, he might do better academically if you put him in a friendlier environment.
DEAR ABBY: I have two grown sons who are 13 months apart. The younger, age 44, constantly and viciously degrades his brother in text messages. His anger level is so high that on Christmas Eve two years ago, while he was visiting from a neighboring state with his wife, he declared, “F—- this family!” and stalked out, leaving his wife, my husband and me stunned.
Since then, his wife has divorced him, he’s been rear-ended in a car wreck due to road rage, lost his job and alienated himself from our family. Online research I’ve done indicates he’s narcissistic. Last month, I texted him my concern that he’d walked off his job, which unleashed an angry tirade against his brother and me.
Everything is our fault, and he badmouths his ex-wife mercilessly. He’s an adult, so I can’t force him to seek mental health help. Is there anything I can do? We no longer communicate, but a mother can’t erase love and concern for her child. — WORN OUT IN WYOMING
DEAR WORN OUT: Your son is deeply troubled, and for that you have my sympathy. For the sake of your own mental health, I strongly recommend you consult a licensed mental health professional. You can’t diagnose your son’s problem, and neither can I. You also cannot force him into therapy before he’s ready to admit that he needs it. Please don’t wait to do this. I know you are hurting.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 89. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 84. Rock singer/musician Gary Wright is 79. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”) is 64. Rock drummer Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 62. Actress Joan Chen is 61. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 60. Actor Jet Li is 59. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 57. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 52. Former first lady Melania Trump is 52. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 45. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 44. Actress Jordana Brewster is 42. Actor Channing Tatum is 42.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Tune into what’s going on around you, and you will connect with the right people at an advantageous moment. Flawless vision will keep you in step and ensure that you take advantage of what’s available to you. Trust your intuition and use your knowledge and experience to guide you to a place that suits your expertise and desire. Pick up momentum.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t wait until it’s too late. Pitch in and do your part. An enthusiastic attitude will put you in a leadership position. The feedback you receive and will boost your ego.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful around people trying to entice you with colorful anecdotes that make you feel like you are missing out. Be practical and strong enough to resist temptation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Trust in what you know and can do, and move forward with confidence. Share your ideas, and you’ll gain respect and support. A personal or financial gain is within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep a close watch on what others do, but don’t be a copycat. Take your time and protect your reputation and cash. Run a tight ship and refuse to make an unwise move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your timing is impeccable, and the opportunities that come your way will change your life. Jump into action, take care of business and get on with things. Ask for what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Map out what you want to achieve, then proceed. Hard work, dedication and practicality will be the way to go. Don’t lose sight of your goal or let anyone lead you astray.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of responsibilities before moving on to enjoyable pastimes. Indulge in something that puts a smile on your face or gives you purpose. Spend time developing your talents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Distance yourself from pushy, demonstrative people using emotional tactics to win favors. A handout will come with hidden costs. Until you know what you want and what’s best for you, sit tight.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll come up with or be offered unique ideas or ways to use your attributes. Open your doors to people who can help you make progress or improve your home, position or direction
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful around people who are trying to change you. Don’t feel obligated to participate in something that doesn’t interest you. Be honest, and head in a direction that feels comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be observant, and it will help you make better decisions. If you want freedom, you must grant freedom. Keeping the peace and maintaining equality are in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Go over every detail with a microscope. Don’t give anyone a chance to prove you wrong or meddle in your business. Your determination and thoroughness will be key.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! What do you get when you cross spring picture day, a green screen background and St. Patrick’s Day? Completely memorable elementary school photos, of course! At Sugar Grove Elementary School in Center Grove, Indiana, picture day happened to fall on St. Patrick’s Day, United Press International reported. And no kid wants to get pinched on the saint’s special day, so many kids were dressed in green. One problem: Inter-State Photography used green screens, like those used on TV weather broadcasts, behind the kids, so many of them “disappeared” in the initial proofs. Amanda Snow said her son’s green hoodie turned into a fence, and “he had a green mohawk, but that is completely gone. ... It ended up being just a hilarious fiasco,” she said. The photo company said the issues will be fixed on the final photos, but Snow hopes not: “I might reach out to the company and see if I can get the unedited ones, because honestly, they’ve brought me so much joy and laughter over the last day,” she said.
