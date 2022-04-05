DEAR ABBY
Lengthy marriage now includes threats and ill will
DEAR ABBY: I am a 50-year-old man, married for 25 years. My wife is older than me. In the beginning, it was great, but our relationship slowly started failing, and now we argue about everything. I feel like I’m trapped in a cage. We don’t have one single thing in common anymore.
I want a happy life with or without her, but I see nothing but darkness around me. When I ask for divorce, I get accused of cheating and threatened with paying her spousal support for the rest of my life. Marriage counseling doesn’t seem to be an option. What should I do? — WANTS TO BE FREE IN OREGON
DEAR WANTS: If marriage counseling “isn’t an option,” it doesn’t mean you can’t get psychological counseling to help you become emotionally stronger. While you’re at it, it is important that you talk with an attorney about the divorce laws in your state. Once you have done that, you will be better able to decide if you want to “live in darkness” for the rest of your life, or what you may have to sacrifice in order to be finally free. You deserve to be happy, and frankly, so does your wife, who also appears to be miserable.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of four years refuses to come clean to me about his infidelity and cheating. I’ve given him countless chances to come forward, but he always denies it. I caught him with a girl who has been following us around the whole time we’ve been together.
Abby, I have done everything I could to get him to own up, but he doesn’t! What should I have done or what can I do so my life can move forward and I won’t have to worry about what he’s doing? I’m heartbroken and he doesn’t care. — TWO-TIMED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR TWO-TIMED: As you stated, you have been deeply hurt by your boyfriend’s dishonesty, and he “doesn’t care” about your feelings. He is who he is, and he isn’t going to change. Obviously, one woman isn’t enough for him. You have now wasted four precious years of your life — time you will never get back — on a cheater who lies consistently. Isn’t that enough? Do what you should have done years ago and MOVE ON.
DEAR ABBY: I am a fourth grade student who is, let’s say, good at math. I usually finish my math homework easily, but lately it’s been piling up. The problem is, my classmates ask me for help a lot. I enjoy helping them, but sometimes it’s hard to explain things, or I can’t find the time to get my own work done.
The teacher is usually doing a math group with other students, so my friends can’t ask her. Should I fall behind by helping my friends or focus on my own work and risk hurting their feelings? — STRESSED IN IDAHO
DEAR STRESSED: You shouldn’t be helping your friends to the exclusion of your own work. It is important for your sake and your friends’ that you discuss this with your math teacher. She needs to know she should be devoting more attention to the students outside her math group who need further instruction instead of relying on you to do it. After your work is finished, lend a hand to the other students if you wish.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie producer Roger Corman is 96. Country singer Tommy Cash is 82. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 81. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 80. Actor Max Gail is 79. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 72. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 68. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 58. Singer Paula Cole is 54. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 49. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 46. Actress Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 40. Actress Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”) is 33.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Put your talent to good use and build something concrete. Refuse to let secrets, emotional problems or meddlers come between you and what you want to pursue. Be smart and choose to associate with positive individuals who offer solutions, not criticism. Put your thoughts in motion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t risk your health trying to impress someone. You are better off preparing by yourself and surprising everyone when you are satisfied with the results. Confusion may rear its ugly head.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your head down and focus on getting things done on time. Don’t change direction midstream or let someone distract you. Your reputation is at stake, so work hard.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An inquisitive attitude will help you figure out what you can and cannot do. Put everything you’ve got into what you want most, and you won’t be disappointed. Momentum will build.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Check into financial options that will allow you to expand your interests and goals. Gather facts and figures, and don’t assume anything.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Ask reliable people for assistance. A robust support system will help you avoid unwanted changes or restrictions. Use your intelligence to develop a workable plan and then get to work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take care of your health. Get involved in new prospects that will give you the edge. Attention to detail and strategy will help you overcome any problem you encounter. Don’t let emotions interfere.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll be privy to inside information. Attend meetings and participate in events that offer a vivid picture of what’s to come. Networking and partnerships are in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Step outside your comfort zone and size up what’s happening. Having a clear picture will give you the wherewithal to decline an offer without hesitation. Use your insight to gain perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Seize the moment, speak freely and put together a strategy that will help you pursue your long-term goals. Don’t fall prey to someone with colorful ideas that are unrealistic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Hone your skills and structure a plan that encourages you to earn your living doing something that brings you joy. Make domestic changes that incorporate a space conducive to being productive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You know the drill and how to get the most out of the least. Stick to your routine, give your all and use your intelligence to make a decision that encourages profit and comfort.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mind what others say and how they feel before you bring about a change that can affect your reputation. Getting along will make your life easier. Try to minimize disruptions.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Did Somebody Say “Shot”? On Feb. 27, the Smoking Gun reported, Christina Blair, 33, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, began honking her horn and yelling obscenities at Gabriel Chavez while the two drove their cars on an Albuquerque road. Blair told police she had become enraged upon seeing Chavez’s “Vaccinated” bumper sticker. After Blair hit Chavez’s car with an object (later revealed to be a water bottle) at a red light, Chavez accidentally backed into Blair’s car. The two pulled into a Walgreen’s parking lot, where Chavez expected to exchange insurance information; instead, Blair pulled a handgun from her car and racked the weapon. Chavez called 911, and police were able to use Chavez’s cellphone video to acquire Blair’s license plate info and track it to her residence. Blair was taken into custody and booked on a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
