Wife’s outdoor activities exclude disabled husband
DEAR ABBY: My husband is in his 40s and permanently disabled from injuries received in a recent automobile accident. He is in pain, on pain medicine 24 hours a day and basically sleeps his days away. His pain and immobility make intimacy impossible.
He doesn’t object when I go out with friends or participate in activities he is unable to do, like hiking, biking or kayaking, yet I feel guilty for leaving him home alone five days a week, and sometimes the entire weekend. His mother thinks I’m a terrible person for doing this, but I can’t just sit home with him after I get home from work because he falls asleep watching TV.
We both know this will be the situation for the rest of our lives. This self-care is very important to my physical and mental well-being, as the financial stress is also overwhelming. How do I continue to live an active life and still be the wife he needs? — SAD FATE IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR SAD FATE: If the situation were reversed, is this the way you would like your husband to treat you? This is an honest discussion you should be having with him. I will be frank. Leaving a disabled spouse five days (nights?) a week or for an entire weekend on a regular basis seems excessive.
You promised to love, honor and cherish this man in sickness and in health. Would it be possible to include him on an occasional outing — if he can handle it — so he can have some fresh air and a change of scenery? If you must go out to preserve your sanity, it would be compassionate to arrange for someone to stay with him so he’s not alone in case there is some kind of emergency.
DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman of 28. I have started falling in love with a girl I met recently. We talked for a while, expressed feelings for each other and decided to start dating. She lives in Minnesota and I’m in Texas. She’s also in college. I think she’s 18 or 19. I know our age span is a little wide, but we didn’t care about that.
Things were going OK, but recently she’s gone quiet and hasn’t been talking to me as often. She said she just needs some time to herself and that she’s having some second thoughts about all of this. I talked with her about it, and she told me she still loves me and wants me to come visit her, which I’m planning to do soon. It feels like she’s got cold feet, and I’m not sure what to do. I love her. I want to make this work between us, but I feel unwanted and unloved. What should I do? — STARTING TO LOSE FAITH
DEAR STARTING: What you should do is recognize that you and this young woman are in very different places in your lives. You are ready for a serious commitment to someone. She’s a college student who isn’t yet out of her teens. If she needs time to herself so she can figure out whether she is ready for the kind of relationship you have in mind, give it to her. Do not force it. If that means postponing your visit, so be it.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Singer-actress Abbe Lane is 90. Actor Hal Williams (“Sanford and Son”) is 87. Actress-singer Jane Birkin is 75. Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 75. Actress Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 73. R&B singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 72. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 63. Actress Cynthia Gibb (“Fame”) is 58. Actress Natascha McElhone (“Californication”) is 52. Actress-comedian Michaela Watkins is 50. Actress-comedian Miranda Hart is 49. Actress Sophie Monk is 42. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 33. Singer Tori Kelly is 29.
A liberated attitude will help you prepare for unexpected changes this year. Rise to all occasions and display your ability to adjust. Use your resources to overcome any obstacle and turn it into an opportunity. Honesty is the quickest path to peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your personal and professional lives separate. Indulgent behavior will make you look bad. Don’t share too much information with your peers, relatives or loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace change and make it work for you. Invest time and effort into improving your domestic situation. An open discussion will lead to positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be observant, but don’t interfere. Pushing your beliefs or thoughts on others will backfire. Do what you can without ultimatums. Put your energy into professional gains.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Take the initiative and make things happen. A change in how you approach your livelihood will affect the way others treat you. Be smart and use your skills wisely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t give in or give up. Anger will make you look bad. Pour your energy into something worthwhile. Focus on what you want to do and how you can turn it into a lucrative concern.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Inconsistency will rear its ugly head if you are gullible or lack initiative. Think matters through, budget wisely and don’t let outsiders interfere with your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful what you say and do. Someone in a position of power can make or break your plans. Choose your words carefully and execute your plans with precision.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Set a goal and relay your message with precision. You stand to gain mentally, physically and financially if you are direct and take control. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will stand between you and what you want. If you overreact, take on too much or let someone steal your thunder, you will lose ground. Put your feelings aside and be practical.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to make things happen. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move. Wasted time will lead to disappointment, regret and anger. There is nothing you can’t do!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to personal matters instead of getting involved in what’s happening to others. A steady pace will lead to the perks you want and the chance to meet people heading down a similar path.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You can take control of any situation if you speak from the heart. An energetic approach will help you build a better life. Let go of the past and finish what you start.
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? “Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken” in Hazard, Kentucky, after photos surfaced on social media allegedly depicting students giving lap dances to high school staff, USA Today reported. The incidents from Oct. 26 were part of homecoming week; Superintendent Sondra Combs said festivities included a “man pageant,” which somehow led to the lap dances by scantily clad students. One of the grateful recipients was the school’s principal, Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who is also the mayor of Hazard. “Using this as a teachable moment,” Combs said, “we will provide social media training for our students and staff.” But, she emphasized, the district “has a tradition of excellence and academics and everything we do” — apparently including suggestive bumping and grinding.
