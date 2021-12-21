DEAR ABBY
Common dog-walking habit raises stink with readers
DEAR ABBY: I’m responding to your request for comments about your answer to “Doggy Business” (Oct. 28). Please IMPLORE your readers not to put their dog’s poop in their neighbor’s garbage cans, even if the cans are on the street. This may seem harmless, but I live near a park and daily dog walkers use my trash can like it’s a public service.
My garbage quickly fills with endless poop bags, sometimes between five and 10 a day. Garbage is collected only every other week in my community. I’m sure your readers can do the math. Then I end up having to work around all this poop, and not only does my garbage can perpetually stink to high heaven, but I have to be judicious with what I throw away myself.
Rough materials will rupture those bags and poop gets all over the inside of the can. I’m currently saving up to modify my property’s retaining wall so I can keep the receptacles away from the street, but I’m at the mercy of dog owners until I can afford this renovation.
Please, if you have a dog, be a good neighbor. Be responsible for its waste. If you don’t want to carry it, get your dog a harness or pack with a pocket, and dispose of it in your own can when you get home. — PEEVED IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST
DEAR PEEVED: I advised “Doggy Business” that disposing of his dog’s waste in neighbors’ garbage cans is a big no-no. After asking for readers’ thoughts, an AVALANCHE of responses descended. The vast majority agreed with me, expressing disdain at the practice and explicitly sharing the messy, smelly details of their experiences.
Some areas require trash be placed in a large, sealed plastic bag in the receptacle. When garbage collectors pull the bag out, the small poop bags can spill out and the contents disperse onto the street. Worse, if the bags are thrown into a neighbor’s garbage container AFTER collection, those bags remain at the bottom and smell for days.
Readers, encourage dog walkers to take a larger bag with them or wear a fanny pack with multiple compartments to transport their pets’ “souvenirs” back to their own home.
DEAR ABBY: Our nosy children have been pressuring us to explain their inheritance. I’m appalled. I was taught that this is something for the parents to tell, not the kids to ask. Several friends of ours who are executors for their parents are now being questioned by siblings while the parent is sick and fighting for life. Please explain to readers what is the best etiquette with regard to inheritance. — UNSURE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR UNSURE: I know this can be a sensitive subject, but it is also an important one. Although some may not agree with me, I happen to be in favor of open communication regarding money matters. Too often money (and the promise of it) is used to manipulate and control family members. This is not a matter of etiquette. If adult children are going to inherit, they need to learn early how to wisely and responsibly handle money. And, if circumstances change and the estate is affected, the heirs should be given as much forewarning as possible so they are prepared and not shocked.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actress Jane Fonda is 84. Singer Carla Thomas is 79. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73. Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 67. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 66. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 65. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 64. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 56. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55. Actor Julie Delpy is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 50. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 39. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 38.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Take a unique approach to the way you handle money, contracts and legal matters this year. It’s OK to do things differently and to adapt your strategy to current economic times. Understanding what’s possible and how you can use what’s available to you to improve your life will help you excel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get organized. Disregard what others do and concentrate on your responsibilities. Rethink your budget, and don’t make unnecessary last-minute purchases.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Draw on experience, knowledge and common sense, and forge ahead. Share your thoughts and intentions with a loved one, and long-term plans will evolve. A change at home will require attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take the path of least resistance when you encounter a problem. Don’t fight an impossible battle when all that’s required are patience and the proper use of your skills.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Touch base with people you enjoy being around and catch up. A discussion will encourage you to think long and hard about how you spend your downtime. Perhaps some changes can be made!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Watch how others react. It’s essential to keep things fair and to offer as much as you receive. Your attitude will help you get the support you need and the rewards you deserve. Stick to the truth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Play to win. Concentrate on what you do best, and finish what you start. Put your reputation on the line, and don’t disappoint. A domestic matter will escalate if you are careless.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t be gullible. Get the lowdown and look at your alternatives. When in doubt, take a pass. Discipline will pay off, especially when it comes to emotional matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to price tags, bargains and shared expenses. Stick to a budget and pool your resources. Working with someone will have benefits. Make wise decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Monitor situations and pick up the pace. How you handle matters will dictate your reputation. With honesty and tact, clear up emotional issues that are holding you hostage.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do something joyful and spend time with loved ones. Get in the spirit of the season and reminisce. Make a move that will alter your life. Show your appreciation to supporters.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful whom you trust. Someone will misconstrue your actions if you don’t say what’s on your mind. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with matters of your reputation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Convey what you want and what you are willing to give. Talks will lead to resolutions and help you come to terms with sensitive issues. A celebration is in order.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creme de la Weird: Some news items just catapult themselves to the lead story position. On a Delta airlines flight in November from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta, the woman sitting in 13A allegedly tried to breastfeed her hairless cat, much to the cat’s (and other passengers’) distress. Flight attendants repeatedly asked the woman to return the yowling cat to its kennel, the New York Post reported, but she refused. “Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch ... and the cat was screaming for its life,” said Ainsley Elizabeth, a flight attendant who was on board during the incident. Finally, a message was sent through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) alerting the ground crew in Atlanta that they would need a Red Coat team member to apprehend the woman at the gate. (Red Coats are specially trained to handle customer service issues, which now include cat-breastfeeding.) It’s unclear what happened to the woman or her cat after the flight landed.
