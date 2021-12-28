DEAR ABBY
Man’s weight gain a turn-off for wife
DEAR ABBY: I’m in my late 30s and have been married for seven years. My husband and I have two young children, a beautiful home, good jobs, etc. However, over the last few years, I have lost my attraction to him.
I’m not superficial, but he has gained more than 40 pounds since we met, and he refuses to eat healthy or exercise. He watched me spend countless hours working out to lose all my baby weight. We are rarely intimate anymore, and when we are I do it out of obligation.
I know these things happen, but he seems to be happy. I think if I told him I wanted to leave, he would be floored. Divorced friends of mine who have young children have advised me against it, and say my children’s happiness should come before mine. Others say if I’m not happy, the kids won’t be happy. I can manage living this life for them, but I feel like I’m too young to cheat myself out of some of my best years. Am I being selfish or smart? — WEIGHTY SUBJECT IN NEW YORK
DEAR WEIGHTY SUBJECT: Before your marriage deteriorates further, have a frank discussion with your husband. He seems to be happy because he doesn’t know what’s going on in your head. For reasons that go beyond animal attraction — including the welfare of his children — he needs to make some lifestyle changes and get a handle on his health. I am hoping that when you convey the message to him, he will be receptive. If not, please try marriage counseling before you consult a lawyer.
DEAR ABBY: I’m in my early 40s. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. I keep reading the five-year survival rate is only 28%, and I’m concerned that despite receiving treatment (hormone therapy injections), I don’t have many years left. The cancer has been found in my spine and pelvis as well. I am a person of faith, so I’m not afraid of death. I’m just worried about leaving my daughter behind, along with friends and family.
My question is, should I make a will? I live in an apartment and don’t have many assets except for some savings. I plan to start a trust, so my daughter will receive that money at the appropriate time. I have never had a reason in the past for a will. I don’t know what sorts of things go into a will. I also have a 2-year-old cat, and now I’m worried he will outlive me. I don’t want him to have to go back to the Humane Society if I pass on. He’s like a child to me, and I only want the best for him. — MAKING PLANS FOR THE FUTURE
DEAR MAKING PLANS: Because you have financial assets, a daughter and a beloved pet you want to provide for in the event of your death, it’s important that you consult an attorney NOW about ANY end-of-life documents you need to have in place. You may decide you need more directives than just a will, which will give you peace of mind and guarantee your wishes are carried out.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 89. Actress Maggie Smith is 87. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 75. Actor Denzel Washington is 67. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 67. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 61. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 48. Actor Joe Manganiello is 45. R&B singer John Legend is 43. Actress Sienna Miller is 40. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 39. Pop singer David Archuleta is 31. Actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”) is 17.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Timing is critical, and knowing when to start and when to stop will determine your success. Listen to your inner voice, and you will discover what works best for you. Embrace change and activate skills that can help you overcome obstacles. Let go of the past and do what makes you happy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a unique approach to life. Make changes that will clear the path to a brighter future. Put your heart on the line and be honest about your feelings. Set your plans in motion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Check the facts and walk away from any deal that asks for too much and gives too little. Go over personal paperwork to ensure you have everything up to date.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your wallet in a safe place. The temptation to buy things you don’t need will be high. Put more emphasis on making personal gains, stabilizing your future and improving your lifestyle.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Listen carefully and observe how others react. Don’t feel pressured to make a move if you are unprepared. Look to someone you respect for advice; you’ll get a different perspective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will spark your imagination and push you in a new and exciting direction. Express your desire to make a difference, and someone influential will support you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — What you know may not help you when dealing with your peers if you let your emotions get in the way. Stick to the truth to avoid trouble and sticky situations. Protect your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you are fun to be with, everyone will want to be with you. Share memories with a loved one and make plans. Taking control of your life will ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel that you must follow the crowd or bend to someone’s tactics. Change is good only if it improves your life. When in doubt, step back and gain some perspective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get in touch with someone who makes you laugh. Sharing your feelings and plans will encourage you to initiate a stabilizing lifestyle change. Focus on what you need to do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface regarding domestic matters. Don’t say something you’ll regret. Bide your time, use your resources and ensure that the changes you make are warranted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll receive mixed messages from friends, relatives and colleagues. Don’t rely on others. Do your due diligence, and leave no room for error. Say what’s on your mind and get things done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Research things that will help you get ahead. Learn all you can and be ready to stretch your mind. Don’t let anger take the reins when progressive action can turn a negative into a positive.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Randy Aliens: Preacher and author Sharon Gilbert, 69, raised a reaction when she appeared on the “Jim Bakker Show” on Nov. 23 and described the moment when an alien visited her for nefarious reasons. “After Derek and I got married, one night, this other Derek appears in our bed. The real Derek is lying down next to me; other Derek sits right up out of him. It startled me,” she said, according to Newsweek. No doubt! Gilbert asked the “critter” who he was, “Because he clearly wanted to have sexual relations.” Along with claiming to be Derek, the creature said he was Xerxes, but Gilbert wasn’t having it. “I reached up, grabbed his face and I said, ‘You are a liar, and Jesus is real.’ And I pulled that face off, and beneath it was a reptile.” One Twitter user responded, “This is a story a 7-year-old tells when you ask them why they’re late for something.”
