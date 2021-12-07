DEAR ABBY
Cousin remains tangled in relatives’ longtime feud
DEAR ABBY: My cousin “Scotty” invited my husband and me to see his new house. He made it clear, several times, that my sister and her husband, “Ian,” are not invited because his wife doesn’t like Ian. My sister and brother-in-law would have no problem if they never saw Scotty again, and I didn’t intend for them to accompany us on this visit. However, every time I speak to Scotty, he reiterates not to bring my brother-in-law along.
I admit, Ian is a difficult guy to get to know, but I have known him for 40 years, and he really has a heart of gold. I think Scotty is being disrespectful to me by repeating that Ian isn’t welcome. How can I resolve this in a way that won’t result in not communicating with Scotty ever again? — RELATIVE DRAMA IN FLORIDA
DEAR RELATIVE DRAMA: The next time Scotty starts on his rant about Ian, head him off by interrupting him and saying, “You have already told me that. You don’t need to repeat it.” Then change the subject.
DEAR ABBY: My dear husband died suddenly last year. It’s been difficult, but I am blessed to have good friends and close family. The hardest part, however, has been the four-plus months it took to decipher his online accounts. He left me few passwords, and many of his contacts were uncooperative, some even cruel. Why should it be impossible to pay someone else’s bill? I cannot stress enough how important it is to have a log or written account of passwords and usernames. It could have saved countless hours of stressful negotiations. — LESSON LEARNED IN MICHIGAN
DEAR LESSON LEARNED: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. You are not the only spouse who has written about this very real problem. Sometimes the concept of a world without us in it can be difficult to comprehend, hence the hesitancy to share passwords. But death can come at any time, and, as in your husband’s case, with little — or no — warning. Readers, it can spare your loved ones a world of unneeded stress to log those passwords and make sure your spouse, trustee or attorney can access them in case of emergency.
DEAR ABBY: When my wife of nine months makes a dental or medical appointment, she gives her last name as her late husband’s last name. He died 10 years ago. Should I be disappointed with my bride since, before we were married, she said she would adopt my last name? — NEWLYWED IN FLORIDA
DEAR NEWLYWED: Why your bride would be hesitant to do this, I can’t guess, but because it bothers you, discuss it with her before it festers. Informing health care professionals about a name change is fairly simple. All one has to do is inform the receptionist that a new name should be entered into the computer.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 93. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 90. Actress Ellen Burstyn is 89. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 74. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 65. Actress Priscilla Barnes (“Three’s Company”) is 64. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 56. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 55. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 46. Singer/actress/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 42. Actress Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”) is 42. Singer Aaron Carter is 34.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Put in the effort and you will reap the rewards. A fast pace, quick mind and fertile imagination will take you where you want to go. It’s up to you to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. Take a leadership position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Dive in, take charge and get things done. Take the initiative, and you will turn an idea into something concrete. Refuse to let someone’s misleading rhetoric get in the way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Concentrate on getting things done on time. Use your imagination, and you’ll find a way to outmaneuver anyone who tries to compete with you. Use your physical attributes to your advantage.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A last-minute change will limit what you can do, causing doubt and stress. Have a backup plan in place before you commit to someone or something that has the potential to go sideways.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Offer only what you can afford and what will not compromise you mentally, emotionally or financially. A little romance will help.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Lean on someone who is always there for you. The added reinforcement will give you an edge. Be smart about the way you handle your peers, and you will gain support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep an open mind, but don’t take unnecessary risks. A minimalist approach will save you time and money and help you avoid an argument with someone who can influence your status or reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Assess a situation, make your move and finish what you start. Living up to your word will help ward off criticism and interference. A steady pace and articulate plan will lead to victory.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Map out what you can do before committing to something that may not be feasible. An act of kindness shouldn’t put you in a vulnerable position. Get your facts straight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t tempt fate. Stick to a schedule and take care of your responsibilities. Don’t get involved in gossip or be gullible when dealing with peers. A resourceful approach will help you avoid wasting time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mull things over. Be smart by easing into any change that comes your way; things will turn out better than anticipated. A networking event will pay off. Self-improvement will give you the boost you need.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider what’s essential and concentrate on keeping the peace and being honest about how you feel and what you plan to do next. Don’t let your emotions get in the way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do your part and make a difference. Look for solutions instead of complaining about what’s wrong. Documenting everything will help you keep tabs on who does what and what helps the most.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Harsh: An unnamed Thai woman, 34, who lives in a high-rise condominium building in Bangkok was apparently very unhappy that she wasn’t informed that two painters, using ropes, would be working on the outside of the building on Oct. 12. So she cut their support rope, the Associated Press reported. One of the painters, a man named Song, said he and his co-worker had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor to repair cracks. When he reached the 30th floor, he felt something on the rope and looked down to see someone on the 21st floor lean out of the window and cut his rope. A third colleague supported them from the top floor as they tried to summon help from people in other apartments. A couple on the 26th floor finally let them in. The suspect confessed to cutting the rope and said she had no intention of killing the workers, but she faces attempted murder and property destruction charges.
