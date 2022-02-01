DEAR ABBY
Man’s crude behavior is a turn-off at home
DEAR ABBY: My 55-year-old husband and I have been married more than 25 years. Our marriage has been challenging, but we now have three adult sons to help succeed in the world, one of whom has a chronic severe health condition.
My biggest problem is my husband won’t stop pointing out how much he notices I’m aging. He says I’m going downhill. I don’t ask for his opinion or open the discussion. If I’m not “in the mood” after he has been staring at his phone for hours, probably looking at nude women as I’ve seen him do many times, he calls me a shriveled-up prune.
He also constantly comments about younger women on TV, in the movies or even on the local news, and says things like, “Where’s that juicy young blonde who was on the news before?” Or he tells me how much I resemble an old woman on TV who looks like she’s 20 years older than I am. He also never fails to point out young women who still have their “baby fat,” which I don’t.
He says he loves me and hugs and kisses me every day, but then he acts so creepy I don’t want him touching me. He is really starting to disgust and confuse me. He knows how I feel about this. Now he’s telling me I’M crazy because of how I feel about his behavior. I don’t know why he’s acting like this. It seems like he’s looking for an excuse to stray. I have been told before that he has incurable narcissism. — FADING IN WASHINGTON
DEAR FADING: Couples are supposed to love each other for who they are, not their appearance. Your husband is emotionally abusive. His hostility is blatant. That he would expect you to have sex with him after hours on his cellphone — and no foreplay — is incredibly naive.
Could he be deliberately trying to sabotage your marriage? A marriage and family therapist might be able to get to the bottom of this, but if counseling doesn’t help, you may have to let your adult sons fend for themselves and start taking care of yourself.
DEAR ABBY: I have this friend I have known since I was 9. She’s a very good friend, but she doesn’t get along with my boyfriend. They fight, and when they do, I’m stuck in the middle. I have spoken to both of them many times and asked them to coexist for my sake. They both try hard, but we all feel like we are walking on eggshells — especially me. How do I handle being with them for holiday celebrations and special occasions at my apartment? — UNEASY IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR UNEASY: I wish you had mentioned which one is causing these “fights.” Mature individuals opt to “agree to disagree” and change the subject, rather than allow an argument to degenerate into open conflict. Explain this to both of them, and the next time you are caught in the middle, ask the person who picked the fight to do that — or leave. And, if things don’t get better, celebrate with them separately as often as possible.
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO MY ASIAN READERS WHO CELEBRATE THE LUNAR NEW YEAR: The Year of the Tiger begins today. Those born in the Year of the Tiger are brave, competitive, unpredictable and confident. Famous Tiger Year people are Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Queen Elizabeth II. I am wishing a happy, healthy new year to all who are celebrating this holiday. — LOVE, ABBY
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
A direct approach will help you reach your goal. Stay on course, regardless of temptation or what others decide to do. Control your emotions and devote more time to research and preparation. Look at the facts before you take others’ opinions into consideration.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check facts, but let your emotions contribute to your decision. Have a heart and be mindful. A positive change can lead to progress, but it must be made for the right reason.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen, evaluate and make adjustments. Don’t feel compelled to do things the way someone specifies if you have a system that works better for you. Deliver what’s essential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Listen, assess and formulate what you must do to reach your target. Call on someone reliable to verify that you are on the right track and put your mind at ease.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indecisiveness will cause confusion, and mistakes will occur if you can’t differentiate between what you want and what you can have. Dissect the information you receive and verify facts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stay on track and forge ahead. Ignore what others do or say if you want to stay on track. Simplify your life and stick to the path that leads to the highest rewards.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have some unique ideas to share. The input you receive will help you expand your plans. Reach for the stars. Romance is apparent, making a bold move will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Team up with someone who has as much to offer as you do. If you join forces with someone who is all talk and no action, you’ll do all the work yourself while still having to share the rewards.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have plenty to look forward to if you embrace the changes that come your way. Don’t fear doing things differently or changing your direction midway.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Show resilience and tenacity, and you will overcome any negativity or opposition. Don’t let anyone lead you astray or take away what’s rightfully yours. Call the shots.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let bitterness engulf you when creativity and adventure will enlighten you and push you in a beneficial direction. A positive attitude will make it easier to let go of the past.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time on moneymaking projects and less time socializing with your friends. Too much partying will lead to temptations that will make someone you care about question your standards.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Count on yourself and you won’t be disappointed. Delegating responsibilities to someone who isn’t reliable will leave you looking bad. Pick up the pace, and you’ll be able to get everything done.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unclear on the Concept: On Jan. 7, the California Court of Appeal ruled that the Los Angeles Police Department was justified in its firing of two officers in 2017 after they ignored a robbery call to play Pokemon Go, the Los Angeles Times reported. On April 15, 2017, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were assigned to patrol the LAPD’s southwest division. But when a call for backup came over the radio, Lozano and Mitchell were captured on their in-car video responding, “I don’t want to be his help” and “Screw it.” Instead, they continued their hunt for a Snorlax and Togetic Pokemon, eventually meeting up with their sergeant at a 7-Eleven. When he questioned them about the robbery call, they said they hadn’t heard it because they were responding to another call, leading their supervisor to review the dashcam footage. After the officers were fired, they sued, saying that the video captured their “private communications” and that they were improperly questioned. Five years later, the courts disagreed, and Lozano and Mitchell have plenty of time to hunt for Snorlax and Togetic.
