DEAR ABBY
Woman anxious to avoid making the same mistakes
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend, “Aaron,” and I have been together almost 10 years. We are both divorced from narcissistic spouses. We have discussed a future together and are working toward it. It’s taking so long because Aaron’s children are quite a bit younger than mine. (I’m an empty nester; his kids are just going into their teens.) I am also working on getting my career established.
We get along well and seem compatible in every way, but one thing bothers me: Aaron can be passive-aggressive. It isn’t often and it generally isn’t just over petty stuff, but when it happens it is very hurtful.
I’ve been going to counseling to resolve some issues from my childhood and first marriage, and recently realized I have some toxic traits I need to work on and heal. Unfortunately, some of that toxicity has spilled into my relationship with Aaron and hurt him. When it happens, he reacts passive-aggressively for a bit, then things seem to go back to normal.
What can I do to get over the hurt I feel when he acts this way? I don’t want to repay hurt for hurt. I want to break the cycle. — HEALING IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR HEALING: If your “toxicity” is what causes Aaron to react with what you interpret as passive-aggression, he could simply be nursing his wounds. Talk with your therapist about including Aaron in some of your sessions. If the therapist agrees, tell Aaron you think your relationship could be improved if he’s willing to go with you. If the therapist does NOT agree to the “joint” sessions, it might be worth your while to discuss couples counseling with another therapist.
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been seeing a married man for more than 30 years. Everything was fine between us until recently. I have begun to suspect one of my female neighbors is seeing him as well. I’m contemplating getting in touch with his wife and my neighbor’s husband and telling them about my suspicions.
I need to know what to do so this relationship with the neighbor will stop. I know by telling on him, I’ll lose him, but if the neighbor is after him because of his money, I don’t want his wife thinking I’m the one taking it from him. What should I do? — NERVOUS IN TEXAS
DEAR NERVOUS: Despite the odds, you have been fortunate in having had a drama-free affair for 30 years. Because you have no proof that your lover is involved with someone else, it would cause less damage to everyone if you shared your suspicions with HIM. I guarantee that if you reveal your three-decade affair to his wife, you can kiss this romance goodbye. If the neighbor couple finds out you accused her, you will make enemies — particularly if your suspicions are not true.
I find it ironic that after helping your lover cheat for decades, you are now angry at him for cheating. I see nothing to be gained by creating a scandal to save your injured pride.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Claire Bloom is 91. Actress-model Marisa Berenson is 75. Actress Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Reggae singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 63. Actress Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 51. Actress-director Miranda July is 48. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 46. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 42. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Take the edge off and lighten up, and you’ll accomplish so much more than you planned. Pat yourself on the back and look for the good in everyone and everything. A positive attitude makes for a better environment and choices as you take on new challenges.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Settle any differences peacefully. Be ready to compromise to ensure that fair play is maintained. Keep your emotions under control, and let your intellect help you navigate your way to victory.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you second-guess yourself, you’ll fall short. Own whatever you decide to do and follow through with precision and gusto. A take-charge attitude will help you gain respect.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your ability to get things done. Don’t wait for someone to finish what you start. Take care of responsibilities and feel good about what you accomplish. Treat yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Follow through with your plans, and don’t worry about any complaints. You must satisfy yourself instead of bending over backward trying to please others. Live life your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Making your life more leisurely will help you be productive and give you more time to enjoy downtime with friends and family. Good timing coupled with hard work will lead to praise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Educate yourself and implement what you learn into your everyday life. The changes you make will fortify your plans and help you succeed. Your energy and drive will attract support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Accept, adapt and carry on with your day. A steadfast approach to accomplishing something will ensure that you reach your goals. Choose your words carefully when others ask for support.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Go someplace that stimulates your mind, body and soul. A hike, museum, art gallery or sports event will motivate you to do things differently and explore possibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you like enjoy doing something, carry on and don’t stop until you’ve had your fill. Refuse to let a lack of motivation stand between you and something that will enrich your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t show emotion when dealing with professional situations. Do what others expect of you, but give whatever you do a unique twist. Take on projects that require ingenuity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take better care of your health and financial matters. Don’t spend unnecessarily; being overly generous will result in loss. Don’t let someone take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition today, but don’t let that stop you. Take a different approach and offer something that will make it easier for others to accept and support what you want to pursue.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Who Knew? The Saudis take their beauty contests seriously, it appears: Judges at a competition northeast of Riyadh are cracking down on artificially enhanced contestants. The contest is part of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival. Yes, the contestants are camels, the Associated Press reported, and 43 of them have already been disqualified. Camel breeders enter their most beautiful animals with the hope of winning $66 million in prize money, but Botox injections, face lifts and other cosmetic changes will not be tolerated this year. How, you ask, are those procedures implemented? Breeders might stretch the lips and noses of their camels, inject their heads or lips with Botox, inflate body parts with rubber bands and use fillers to relax their faces. “The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” the Saudi Press Agency said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.