DEAR ABBY
Best friend feels uneasy as wedding bells approach
DEAR ABBY: My best friend, “Sophie,” just became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, “Brian.” I want to be happy for her, but he doesn’t deserve her. She knows it, but she won’t leave.
My problem is, I may very well be asked to be maid of honor at her wedding, and I dread the idea of having to write a speech about their relationship. How do I write a speech when I have nothing good to say about it?
I know Sophie will expect something heartfelt since she’s my close friend. I get anxious just thinking about it. Please give me some advice. — RELUCTANT FRIEND IN INDIANA
DEAR RELUCTANT FRIEND: When you write your speech, start by saying how long you and Sophie have been friends and how close the two of you are. Share a couple of anecdotes about what a caring, loyal, fun friend Sophie is, and state how lucky “Brian” is to be marrying her. Then toast the happy couple, wish them a lifetime of happiness together (even if you feel it won’t turn out that way) and “drop the mic.” You do not have to sing Brian’s praises if you feel he doesn’t deserve it. That privilege should belong to the best man.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have friends — a married couple — we socialize with every few weeks. “Charles” is kind-hearted, pleasant and enjoyable, always with a good balance between speaking and listening during conversations. His wife, “Claire,” on the other hand, isn’t interested in hearing about our lives.
When we try to initiate a conversation, Claire cuts us off and switches the subject to a nonrelated, self-centered topic. She also interrupts Charles while he’s talking. She goes on and on describing at length the minutiae of her activities and, worse, the lives of her friends (who we don’t know or have any interest in). We no longer enjoy her company, but we hate to lose the connection with Charles. Any suggestions? — BORED IN MISSOURI
DEAR BORED: It may be time for you and Charles to see each other without wives in tow — for lunch or a sporting event. That way you will be off the hook having to tolerate Claire, and your wife won’t have to put up with her because she can socialize with friends whose company she enjoys. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I have a strong hunch you and your wife won’t be the first to do this.
DEAR ABBY: I met a very nice guy while I was at a bar. Because I was slightly drunk, he drove me home. We exchanged numbers and, since then, we have been out once. I’m pretty sure we will be going out again. The problem is I have no idea what his name is! We didn’t exchange social media contacts. I feel awkward asking his name now. Any suggestions? — UNKNOWN IN THE WEST
DEAR UNKNOWN: Yes. The next time he gets in touch, ask him for the correct SPELLING of his first and last names “to enter into your contact list.” It may manage to get you off the hook without embarrassing yourself, unless his name is John Smith.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor John Ashton is 74. Actress Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films) is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 72. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 56. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 55. Actress Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public”) is 54. Actor Thomas Jane is 53. TV host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew”) is 53. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actress Drew Barrymore is 47. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 43. Actor Zach Roerig is 37.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
A positive approach to life, love and happiness starts by following your passion. Take hold of your future, and delve into something that brings you joy. Explore your talents and express your desires. Take a leap of faith by putting your heart and soul into what you want to achieve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Adjust your finances to ensure you can afford your lifestyle. Be cautious when it comes to shared expenses and joint ventures. Balance and integrity will make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Nurture relationships instead of building a wall of separation. Be willing to adjust and compromise, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. An open dialogue will help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be open to suggestions and eager to put muscle behind your dreams, hopes and wishes. Share your feelings, and be willing to trying something new. Love and romance are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Depending on others will lead to disappointment. Don’t get caught up in an emotional situation that causes problems at work or can affect your reputation or peace of mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll make connections that can change your life. Pay attention to what others say and do, and the information will lead to personal growth and self-improvement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make a change or sign up for something for the wrong reason. Follow the path that empowers you to reach your goals, not one that tends to stifle your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can make a difference if you concentrate on positive change, assist those who require help and look on the bright side of any situation. Take physical action and push for what you want to achieve.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Anger will not help you bring about positive change, but kindness and consideration will encourage others to see things your way. Be reasonable and ready to move forward alone if necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be open to suggestions, and accept changes that encourage others to feel comfortable. Home improvements and creative projects will help you overcome emotional setbacks.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use intelligence regarding money matters and when dealing with a friend or relative who is out of control or in a negative space. Innovative suggestions and hands-on help are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make the changes that will brighten your day, surroundings and relationships with those you love and respect. How you deal with others will alter the path you follow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Go about your business and immerse yourself in projects that ease stress. Refuse to let what others do or say put you in a funky mood or lead you into an unwanted battle.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News You Can Use: Mortician Caitlin Doughty, who stars in a YouTube show called “Ask the Mortician,” has answered all kinds of pressing questions about what happens when bodies are cremated, the Mirror reported. For example, titanium hip joints don’t melt along with tissue, clothes and hair, so, Doughty explained, “The metal has to be removed by hand or by a large magnet, and it’s not handled as biological waste because it was never really part of the body to begin with.” She said hip and knee replacements can now be recycled into road signs and car parts. Pacemakers, on the other hand, must be removed before cremation, as the batteries and intense heat could cause an explosion. And breast implants? Doughty says they just melt, but can leave a “gelatinous goo” stuck to the bottom of the cremation chamber.
