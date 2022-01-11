DEAR ABBY
Pandemic marriage’s first year leaves wife dreading a second
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I got married during the pandemic in a short ceremony. Our first year of marriage has been less a honeymoon than a nightmare. He tends to be hotheaded. He fights dirty with name-calling, which he had occasionally done previously, but since we’ve been living together, it happens more often.
We are trying marriage counseling, but all of his temper tantrums and antics have made me see him in a different, negative light. He’s now talking about growing our family. He can be very sweet and thoughtful, but I don’t even know if I still like him at this point.
I’m also wondering if I’m just better alone because I like my space and time to myself. Maybe I’m settling with the current situation when there could be someone better out there. I know the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Is this something I need to give some time to see how it plays out, or should I end it, the sooner the better? — HONEYMOON-LESS IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR HONEYMOON-LESS: The pandemic has stressed many marriages, but with the quarantines relaxing there should be less pressure and confinement. Has it helped? Whether your hot-tempered husband is capable of changing his behavior is something that may be revealed during the counseling.
You didn’t mention how long the two of you have been seeing a therapist, but if it has been more than six months with no improvement, it’s fair to assume he isn’t likely to change, and the marriage should end. In the meantime, use the most powerful form of birth control you possibly can so you don’t find yourself pregnant and trapped in a marriage from which you cannot escape.
DEAR ABBY: My mom is in a home for dementia patients, and Dad was living in their big house by himself. He couldn’t sell it until everything was settled with my mom. Because he was very lonely, I decided to let him move in with me. We agreed he would pay $320 a month. I needed the money and thought it was fair. My roommate pays $400 a month, but I was OK with Dad paying less.
When my sister found out, she was very upset that I was charging Dad. She had him move out that day, so now he sleeps at my brother’s and spends most of the day at his house.
When I turned 18 and lived at home I paid rent, so I saw nothing wrong with it. Now I am an outcast. No one talks to me except my dad, by phone. I am very depressed about this and feel suicidal. I suffer from anxiety and depression, see a therapist and have been on meds for years. Am I wrong, and how do I fix this? — GOOD SON IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR GOOD SON: If you haven’t done so already, talk about this with your therapist. It is very important that he or she knows you are having suicidal thoughts and that they persist. You did NOTHING “wrong.” Your father agreed to the arrangement, and he should have made that clear to your sister. She was wrong to interfere, and she seems to wield a disproportionate amount of power in your family. I can’t fix that and neither can you, so you will have to find ways of coping not only with your depression but also with her. You have my sympathy.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Mitchell Ryan is 88. Movie director Joel Zwick is 80. Country singer Naomi Judd is 76. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 66. Actress Phyllis Logan (“Downton Abbey”) is 66. Rock guitarist Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 64. Actress Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 60. Rock guitarist Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 54. Singer Mary J. Blige is 51. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 51. Actress Amanda Peet is 50. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 25.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Embrace change and turn your ideas into opportunities. Take the plunge and live up to your expectations. Step outside your comfort zone. Trust yourself, not someone else. You’ll gain insight into who you are and what you can do. Let your imagination lead the way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider your options and do your homework. Carving out a path that will make your every move count will build confidence. Verify and process information before you act on it or pass it along.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight and listen carefully. Don’t pass along information if you can’t verify the facts. Consider what you can do to make a difference. Volunteer to help a cause you believe in.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Less talk and more action will help you gain momentum. The way you handle others will display your nerve. Stop worrying about what others think; do what you know is right.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Monitor the changes going on around you. Don’t make a move until you feel comfortable. Focus on getting things right the first time. Take better care of your health and well-being.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have trouble making up your mind. Don’t expect others to agree with you or offer help without getting something in return. Put more effort into how you present yourself. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have the right idea, but getting others on board won’t be so easy. Don’t waste time trying to convince others to see things your way. Move forward alone and let your achievements speak for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — The changes you bring about will encourage you to expand your knowledge and skills to keep up with trends. Time spent with a loved one will enhance your relationship. Team up with a valuable partner.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Physical action will be rewarding and ensure that you get things done to your specification. Refuse to let someone take charge or disrupt your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Go where the action is, then listen and observe. The information you receive will help you decide on your next move. Go about your business and let others do as they please.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Resolve financial and domestic matters. Think outside the box, and you’ll come up with a plan that will save you money and encourage a positive change. Do what’s best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what you need to do. If you are wishy-washy, you’ll confuse others, making it more difficult to finish what you start. Be open to suggestions and do the necessary legwork.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t mess around when it comes to the facts. Spell out precisely what you want to say, and when someone gives you a hazy response, ask direct questions. Find out where you stand.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Goals: If you’ve missed the window to be an astronaut, maybe you can qualify to pretend to be one for a year. NASA is accepting applications for four people who will live inside Mars Dune Alpha, a simulated Martian habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, the Associated Press reported. The 1,700-square-foot structure will have no windows and will be created by a 3-D printer. These paid volunteers will be challenged with spacewalks, equipment failures, limited communication with “home” and restricted food and resources. “We want to understand how humans perform” in the habitats, said lead scientist Grace Douglas. Requirements are strict, but former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield recommends the gig: “Just think how much you’re going to be able to catch up on Netflix.”
