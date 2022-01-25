DEAR ABBY
Grandchild born to widow calls another man ‘Daddy’
DEAR ABBY: My grandson passed away three months before his daughter was born. When she was 6 months old, her mom moved in with her new boyfriend. We were allowed visits for a couple of years, but then that stopped, so we had to take the mom to court to get visitation again.
We learned our visits had been stopped because we referred to her boyfriend by his name instead of “Daddy.” We are not allowed to tell our grandchild who her father is. At what age should a child be told the truth, and how is all this going to affect my granddaughter? — TRUTH TELLER IN THE SOUTH
DEAR TRUTH TELLER: Your former daughter-in-law may prefer her little one call her boyfriend “Daddy” because the man is the only father figure your granddaughter has ever known. The time for her to be told all the facts would be when she’s old enough to understand the information AND her mother chooses to tell her about her biological father. The truth should not negatively affect her.
DEAR ABBY: How do you deal with a relative whose child is autistic when they come for holiday dinners and let their child climb on the furniture like it’s a playground and walk around the house eating and touching everything with soiled hands?
These parents constantly post about “treating him like a normal child,” but they don’t treat him normal with expectations. I’m tired of having to constantly supervise him and feel intimidated about saying things like, “Please don’t climb on the furniture, sit at the table when you eat, wash your hands, please,” etc. What’s your advice? — TENTATIVE IN FLORIDA
DEAR TENTATIVE: Quit allowing yourself to be “intimidated” and tell these parents you would prefer your socializing to be adults only — for the reasons you stipulated in your letter. Or, when you would like to spend time with them, arrange for it to be al fresco rather than inside your home. (Thank heavens you live in a state with a mild climate!)
DEAR ABBY: I need your thoughts about a good friend who, at the end of the month of my birthday or the first week of the next one, hits me with a birthday card. Then she says she doesn’t know my exact birthdate but at least she remembers the month and, therefore, I should be thankful.
Four years later, I am tempted to tell her if it’s not important enough to remember the day, then why bother? Am I wrong for feeling this way, or should I just be thankful she at least remembers the month? — BIRTHDAY BOY IN TEXAS
DEAR BIRTHDAY BOY: Frankly, you are being a bit picky. Not everyone feels as strongly as you do about personal milestones. That said, however, gratitude can’t be ordered like an item on a takeout menu, which your friend appears to be trying to convince you to do. Because those birthday cards, which are supposed to invoke warm feelings, have the opposite effect, express that you would prefer she save her postage money.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Claude Gray is 90. Actress Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place”) is 78. Actress Jenifer Lewis (“black-ish”) is 65. R&B singer Kina (Brownstone) is 53. Actress and former MTV VJ China Kantner is 51. Actress Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty”) is 51. Actress Mia Kirshner (“24”) is 47. Actress Christine Lakin (“Step by Step”) is 43. R&B singer Alicia Keys is 42. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Gather the facts and be armed with the truth as you travel through unknown territory this year. Knowledge will be the key to your success and your ability to adjust to trends. Think big, but stay within your limits both physically and financially. Know what you are up against and prepare diligently to ensure that you reach your goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ve got the right idea; now speed things up a bit and forge a path forward. How you conduct yourself and what you have to offer will create a buzz. Proceed with confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take care of your finances, legal affairs and health. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction that doesn’t appeal to you. Make changes that will benefit you, not someone else.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Surround yourself with trustworthy people. Be direct, and don’t let your emotions interfere with your work or relationships with others. Indecisiveness will make you look incompetent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make sure you know what you’re doing before you begin. If you don’t live up to your promises, it will affect your reputation and hurt your chance to advance. Stick to the plan.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have trouble with someone you work alongside. Distance yourself to avoid an unnecessary entanglement. Don’t get involved in gossip or let anyone meddle in your affairs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Express your feelings. It’s OK to veer off in a direction that you find more creative and exciting. Reach out to people who share your likes and dislikes, and it will inspire you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mixed emotions will surface if you disagree with what others are doing. Be sure to have a workable solution before you begin to dominate conversations. Someone is likely to have a change of heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Find out where you stand. How you treat others will determine the outcome of a situation you face with someone close to you. Share your feelings with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of business and live up to your responsibilities. Keep your emotions in check and your work ethic in place. Don’t get worked up over something you cannot change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — What you do is what counts. Reach out to people who share your interests and make changes at home conducive to exploring something you want to pursue. A change will be beneficial.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep things simple, practical and within your budget. Use your intelligence to evaluate your position. Someone will use emotional manipulation to push you in a questionable direction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Show your feelings openly, and you’ll bypass all the passing drama. Know what you want and make your position clear. Adjustments at home will encourage you to live life your way.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Lost and Found: A special bear is back home where he belongs. Stuffed bear Teddy was the first gift Ben and Addie Pascal of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, sent to their daughter Naomi before adopting her in 2016. Naomi, now 6, brought Teddy on family trips to Ethiopia, Rwanda, Croatia, Greece — and, last October, to Glacier National Park in Montana. By the time the family realized Teddy was lost, snowfall had closed the higher elevations of the park for the season. Ranger Tom Mazzarisi found Teddy on a trail and couldn’t bring himself to throw out the toy, instead keeping it as a mascot on his dashboard all winter. Nearly a year later, the Pascals’ family friend Terri Hayden visited Glacier and spotted a stuffed bear in a ranger’s truck. After confirming it was Teddy, Mazzarisi returned the bear — along with a junior park ranger badge and ranger hat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.