Half-sister’s appearance brings back bad memories
DEAR ABBY: A year ago, I was contacted by a half-sister I’ll call “Shyla,” who my mother placed for adoption at birth. My mother passed away five years ago. She was a horrible mother who physically, verbally and emotionally abused my brother and me. Giving Shyla up was the best thing she ever did. I have spent years in therapy to work through my painful childhood.
Shyla barreled in like a train. I was honest with her about our mother and how I grew up. But Shyla wants me to visit her and video-call her like we are close. When she asks questions about my mother, I’m honest because I refuse to create a person who didn’t exist. The woman was a monster.
I do not want a relationship with this sister, or to have to talk about my abuser for the rest of my life. That chapter is closed. Shyla makes me feel horrible because I haven’t met her yet. I don’t WANT to meet her. Other adoptees I have spoken to chide me on this, saying Shyla “has a right” to her birth family. Advice, please. — FREAKING OUT IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR FREAKING OUT: You have given your half-sister what information you could. Regardless of what “other adoptees” are telling you, you are NOT obligated to have more contact with this half-sister than you are comfortable with. If she asks to meet again, tell her it has taken years of therapy to get past what was done to you and your brother, and that talking with her is bringing back all of that trauma, which is why you DO NOT WISH TO HAVE FURTHER CONTACT WITH HER. If she persists after that, block her.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 46-year-old widow. My husband of 18 years passed away 14 months ago. My three children from a previous marriage, which ended because of abuse, are adults. Two of them are still in the house, and one, my son “Charlie,” has serious health issues. My husband was sick for five years prior to his death.
Charlie gets upset when I talk about being interested in starting to date. He thinks I am going to abandon him again and that I should pay more attention to reconnecting with my children than trying to develop a new relationship. I don’t see why I can’t have both.
Charlie refuses to leave the house, so taking him out to do things is not an option. I don’t think he loves me; I feel he just wants to control me. My other children are supportive, but they are independent. Am I wrong for wanting to pursue life outside my home and grown children? — ATTEMPTING TO GO FORWARD
DEAR ATTEMPTING: You aren’t wrong for wanting companionship, and I’m not referring to the kind you can get from your children. If Charlie is unable to live independently and needs constant supervision, you should be discussing options for him such as respite care, so you can have a break.
Because you mentioned that he has serious health issues, what are the plans for him if you should predecease him? This is an issue that should be hashed out before there is a crisis, so there will be no surprises and Charlie can be reassured, which may allay his fears and help him to become less needy.
Actress Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 95. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 85. Actress Dyan Cannon is 83. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 67. Actress Ann Magnuson is 66. Rock singer-musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Rock singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 62. Actor Dave Foley is 59. Actress Julia Ormond is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Actress D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 42. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 39.
Pay attention to what’s happening around you and to the people who truly matter to you. Eliminate what’s no longer needed and simplify your life. It’s best to embrace change rather than have it forced upon you. Check out what’s trending and adapt to take advantage of what’s available. Put your unique stamp on whatever you do and move forward with confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Question and assess your life and the changes you want to make. Focus on truth, facts and timing. Your intuition is there to guide you. Trust your gut and do what you need to do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Channel your energy into something constructive. Make changes based on needs, not on what someone is doing or wants you to pursue. Fine-tune your skills to suit what’s trending.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do your best and let others do as they please. More time spent building your brand and less spent trying to remake someone else will lead to greater rewards and personal satisfaction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An intellectual attitude will win you favors. Reconnect with someone who is always helpful. Your strengths will stand out if you are enthusiastic and positive when dealing with others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional situation will cause stress and worry. Do something physical to release tension and clear your head. Being productive will build confidence. Dig in and get things done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — There will be a shift in how you think about your current direction. Distance yourself from anyone putting pressure on you. Use your intelligence and choose to do your own thing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Money, contracts, shared responsibilities and fairness will be necessary if you want to maintain stability. An unexpected change of plans will require diplomacy. Work alongside others peacefully.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll gravitate toward reliable people, but if you take advantage of them, you will eventually damage your reputation and ability to get the support you need. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll gain momentum if you channel your energy into what matters to you most. What you physically accomplish will make a difference. All talk and no action will make others question your ability.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Change and stress go together. Stay centered and think matters through. Don’t feel pressured to rush things when attention to detail and care are required. Follow your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Talk less and do more. Don’t waste time discussing trivial matters when productivity is what counts. Live up to your promises, meet your deadlines and be reliable in all things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make preparation a priority. Acting in haste will lead to mistakes. Concentrate on mastering what you are doing and producing something that you can be proud of. Savor success.
Animal Attraction: The Antwerp Zoo in Belgium has banned Adie Timmermans from visiting Chita, a 38-year-old male chimpanzee, after their “relationship” has caused him to be ostracized by the other chimps, the Daily Mail reported. Timmermans has come to see Chita every week for the past four years, and the two blow kisses and wave to each other. “I love that animal and he loves me,” Timmermans argued. “I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take that away?” Chita started his life as a pet, but came to the zoo 30 years ago and is known to be interactive with humans. However, when Timmermans isn’t there with him, he spends most of his time alone. “An animal that is too focused on people is less respected by its peers, and we want Chita to be a chimpanzee as much as possible,” explained zoo curator Sarah Lafaut.
