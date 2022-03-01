DEAR ABBY
Costs quickly adding up for wedding participant
DEAR ABBY: I couldn’t be happier for my friends who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives with their partners, but I’m becoming increasingly anxious about their bachelorette parties. When did the bachelorette party become such a big production? While I have attended my fair share, I think they are getting increasingly extravagant and pricey.
I’m trying to prioritize my own next step in life, which is buying a home, and it feels like I’m being “invited” to spend a significant chunk of my savings over the course of a few months. (The weddings themselves will require significant travel.)
The bachelorette party I’m most concerned about is for a wedding in which I have been asked to be a bridesmaid. For this reason, I feel obligated to attend. The cost associated with the weekend is $2,500 per person and will total $20,000 for three days. This equals three months of rent for me, and I’m finding it hard to justify this kind of expense. I get anxious thinking about the other expenses — flights, accommodations, gifts — and time-off requests from work.
My first instinct is to say “No,” but it’s hard to refuse a bride who is so important to me. I want to be supportive and involved during this exciting time for her. How much is too much? What is the proper etiquette for being in the wedding party and attending the bachelorette party? Should I have asked about this before accepting to be in the bridal party? — ANXIOUS ATTENDANT
DEAR ANXIOUS ATTENDANT: Yes, you should have asked the bride before accepting her invitation to join the wedding party. And it is not too late to speak up. Contrary to popular belief, bachelorette parties and weddings do NOT “go together like a horse and carriage.” TALK with your friend. Explain that all of the costs (travel, outfit and wedding gift) are more than you can afford. If you do, she may tell you it’s enough that you travel to and participate in the wedding. However, if she doesn’t, back out so she can replace you.
DEAR ABBY: My husband, who is in his 60s, wears a baseball cap all day, every day, to hide a bald spot on the back of his head. He has worn that same dirty cap for two years and even wears it to work. He wears it in the house and only removes it when he is sleeping. I have suggested he wash it or replace it, but he refuses and he makes a tsk-tsk noise when I tell him I don’t think it’s healthy to wear something filthy on your head for two years. — DISGUSTED IN FLORIDA
DEAR DISGUSTED: You are correct; it isn’t healthy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, moderate exposure to sunlight increases vitamin D levels in the body, which is not only beneficial to good health, but it also encourages hair growth. Your husband is doing himself no favors by constantly wearing that (dirty) baseball cap, especially indoors. If he does it because he’s self-conscious about his bald spot, there are products that can minimize it, and effective surgical options if he would be willing to spend the money.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 95. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 78. Rock singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 78. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 77. Actor-director Ron Howard is 68. Actress Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 67. Actor Tim Daly is 66. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 65. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 55. Actor Javier Bardem is 53. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 48. TV host Donovan Patton is 44. Actress Lupita Nyong’o is 39. Pop singer Kesha is 35. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 28.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Sit on all information you receive until you verify what’s coming down the pipeline. Speaking too quickly will lead to conflicts and errors. Listen carefully, follow the dots and focus on performance, presentation and building a strong base. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into anything.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — It’s OK to change your mind. When in doubt, don’t worry about taking a step back and assessing the situation. Draw on your resources and the people you trust.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Have patience; if you act quickly, mistakes will happen. Keep your plans secret until you can confidently present what you have to offer. Don’t expect to win over someone who prefers to run the show.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A clear head is required when dealing with others. Be a good listener, and you’ll come across information that can help you make positive suggestions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on what’s important to you and refuse to let anyone lure you off course. An adamant approach will deter interference and encourage you to do the best job possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stick to what you know and do best. Look on the bright side and use your skills innovatively, and you’ll come out on top. A partnership will be a learning experience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let an outsider mess with your plans. Stick close to those who have your back, and you will outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Don’t feel pressured by changes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have plenty to look forward to, so don’t waste time worrying about something you cannot change. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and work to make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Mental stimulation will help you stay out of trouble. Seek the facts. Once you have evidence to substantiate your beliefs, you can move forward. Don’t trust hearsay.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — How you go about putting changes in play will affect the outcome. Don’t make guesses when your success depends on accuracy, know-how and skill. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Live and learn. Listen carefully and refuse to let your emotions get in the way of a good decision. Don’t believe everything you hear. An exaggerated statement will prove costly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Reorganize how you handle money matters and how you approach work and living conditions. A positive change will make a massive difference to your mood and conduct.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t feel obligated to respond or change because of what someone decides to do; focus on what’s important to you and move along. Trust your instincts, not what others try to lead you to believe.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Clowns: When Mark, 38, and his wife left for work one morning in January, their back garden in Belfast, Northern Ireland, looked just like it does any other day. But when the wife returned that afternoon, there was a concrete slab painted with a creepy clown face propped against the wall, the Belfast Telegraph reported. “Someone would have had to come through our gate and down the steps to place it there — and deliberately place it so it was facing the window so we would see it,” Mark said. The clown was holding a lighted candle, and on the reverse, a Bible verse was inscribed: “Let your light shine. Matthew 5:16.” Mark contacted friends, neighbors and family members to see if it was a prank, or if others had received a clown, but no one had experienced anything similar. He threw the clown away, but remains creeped out: “It’s so unsettling.”
