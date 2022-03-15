DEAR ABBY
Neighborhood frostier amid political divide
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I share a common driveway with our neighbors. These neighbors are keenly aware that my wife and I do not share their political views. After the election, one of them quit speaking to us or even acknowledging our presence.
After a few months, I approached him in the shared driveway and said “Bob, it is obvious you are not speaking to me. If I have offended you, let me know and I will do my best to apologize.” His response was, “I’ll think about it.” That was the last I heard for a while, but he still shunned me.
A few months later, he rang my doorbell and asked us to accept his apology, saying, “Only God can judge.” I knew what he meant. Life is short, the neighborhood is small and neighbors need each other, so my wife and I accepted his “apology.”
Now, months later, he is back to not acknowledging our existence. I see him several times a week. I am happy to continue “turning the other cheek,” but with no results so far, both cheeks are getting red. Any suggestions? — FREE THINKER IN TEXAS
DEAR FREE THINKER: Stop turning any of your cheeks in this neighbor’s direction. It’s a shame that so many relationships have been destroyed in this country because people were unwilling to TALK with or LISTEN to each other. Folks on both sides of the aisle had their reasons for voting the way they did in the last presidential election. Those reasons cannot be understood unless they are calmly discussed. Individuals who are not mature enough to discuss their differences are really not worth your time, so ignore what he’s doing and go on with your life.
DEAR ABBY: I’m a 54-year-old man, blessed with a good life, family, friends and a good job for 35 years. I was married for six years. The first four of them were very good. We were blessed with a sweet, beautiful daughter. Her mother and I have been divorced for more than 20 years now.
I’m a decent-looking guy. I’m kind, honest and fun, and I have good morals and a sense of humor. I have dated many women since the divorce, but most of those relationships were all about sex. I’m not complaining, but I’d like to find that one woman with whom I could share everything — travel, dinner, ballgames, concerts, etc. The few of those I’ve encountered over the last 20 years have ended up getting married to someone else. Abby, can you help? I feel ... — CURSED IN ARKANSAS
DEAR CURSED: If I read your letter correctly, you have been jumping into bed with women before you find out what they are all about. Your chances of finding someone to share the rest of your life with might improve if you make the effort to form friendships first. Although you may not find someone who enjoys all of the activities you mentioned on your wish list, you might forge rewarding friendships along the way and enjoy some of them together.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Judd Hirsch is 87. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 82. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 81. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 79. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 75. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 67. Model Fabio is 61. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby is 60. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 59. R&B singer Rockwell is 58. Actress Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 54. Actress Eva Longoria, below, is 47. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Rapper Young Buck is 41. Actor Kellan Lutz is 37.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Bide your time, do the groundwork and leave no room for error. Put your energy to good use, and you’ll get the acknowledgment you desire. Hard work and dedication will pay off if you spend time perfecting what’s important and honing your skills.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Slow down; don’t let temptation lead you astray. Be diligent and consider your options, the cost involved and the consequences if things don’t go as planned. Be open to experimentation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Dig in and do what you can to make a difference. Your input and dedication will impress someone who can help you advance. Do your homework before you make a physical change or commitment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Say little and do a lot. Size up situations and schedule your time to ensure you fulfill your obligations. Refuse to let emotional issues interfere with your responsibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your heart into taking care of your duties. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or take advantage of your time and helpful nature. A family burden is best dealt with privately.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Focus on partnerships and working alongside others. New information will change how you do things. Address financial, medical and contractual concerns with practicality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t take on responsibilities that you can’t accomplish on your own. Relying on others will lead to disappointment. Know your limitations and make promises based on your skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Consider suggestions and new ideas. Putting a unique spin on whatever you do or say will give you the edge and help you gain valuable support. You can do something great!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep expenses to a minimum. Determine what you can do without and sell what you no longer need. Focus on personal gain, fitness and achieving peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Deal with issues that are holding you back. Putting off difficult conversations will hinder your chance to get moving on things you genuinely want to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Concentrate on what’s doable. Listen to what others have to offer, but don’t take a risk or trust someone offering the impossible. Joint ventures will disrupt your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Home improvements that enhance your ability to earn money, live and follow your dreams are within reach. Adjustments to how you use your cash, skills and experience will be crucial.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make an honest assessment of your life and relationships, and follow a path that suits your needs. Trusting someone will put you in an awkward position.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: Former Chadbourn (North Carolina) Police Chief Anthony Spivey, 36, was taken into custody in Conway, South Carolina, on Feb. 24, ending nearly a year of magnificent flouting of the law, WECT-TV reported. It all started in April 2021, when Spivey was charged with more than 70 offenses, mostly related to repeatedly raiding the department’s evidence room and stealing narcotics, cash and firearms. In June, he allegedly embezzled $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia. North Carolina Wildlife officers contacted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 21 about a boat and truck that belonged to Spivey that were found along the Lumber River. Family members told officers the scene might indicate a suicide, and investigators searched the waters and wooded areas nearby for three days. But as the investigation continued, “it became even more apparent that the scene on the river was staged,” they said. He was finally located at his aunt’s apartment in Loris, South Carolina. His total bond is set at $1 million.
