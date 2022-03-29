DEAR ABBY
Good deed for daughter turns into a disaster
DEAR ABBY: I have a daughter who married a less-than-capable provider because she was pregnant. She’s sloppy, hasn’t seen a dentist in five years, barely keeps her room clean and is very overweight. She lives with us now because she decided, finally, to go back to school.
We let her live in an apartment we own, and it became so full of roaches — because they didn’t clean their dishes or floors — that we left it “as-is.” We are afraid to buy anything for them to live in again, because they have no regard for their things, their child’s things or any place they live. What should we do when she finally gets a job, if that happens? Do we move her someplace and let her mess it up? Must we take care of everything? — RAISING A CHILD-ADULT
DEAR RAISING: It’s a hopeful sign that your daughter has finally decided to return to school. However, from your description, she may be severely depressed and need to be seen by a doctor. That she would raise a baby in a filthy roach-infested dwelling has me concerned about her ability to function as a parent.
Be a little more patient with your daughter and encourage her to follow through with her schooling. If the apartment still belongs to you, have it professionally cleaned and permit her to stay in it AS LONG AS IT IS KEPT CLEAN ENOUGH THAT THE BABY CAN SAFELY LIVE THERE.
Once she graduates and finds employment, give her enough money for a down payment or a deposit on an apartment. Look after your grandchild while she’s working if her husband is incapable of doing it, which likely will be the case. Most important, make sure your grandchild is properly cared for.
DEAR ABBY: When I was in high school, I stopped going by my short nickname and began going by my more formal given name. Everyone has been respectful, except my significant other. When he met me 20 years ago, the change had already occurred. Yet he continues to call me by the nickname. He does it whenever he talks about me to others, and it often leads to my being in a social situation and having to correct people.
When I have tried to impress upon him how important this is to me, he says I am being “trivial.” Abby, it is my NAME, and I think I have the right to be called what I want. I consider his refusal to understand how I feel a sign of disrespect. Am I wrong? — CALL ME BY MY NAME
DEAR CALL: No, you are not wrong. Your significant other should have made more of an effort to call you by your preferred name 20 years ago. Had he done that, by now it would have become habit. Correct him every time he uses the wrong name, whether it’s in private or in public.
For many people, this would not be a deal-breaker. However, because it is for you, it may be time to consider replacing him with someone who wants to help you be the person you want to be, rather than put a stumbling block in your way.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Judith Guest is 86. Comedian Eric Idle is 79. Composer Vangelis is 79. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 75. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 67. Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 67. Actor Christopher Lambert is 65. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction) is 63. Comedian-actress Amy Sedaris is 61. Model Elle Macpherson is 59. Actress Annabella Sciorra is 58. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actress Lucy Lawless is 54. Actress Megan Hilty is 41. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 34.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Take the high road. Pursue your goals with strength, courage and intelligence. How you handle others will pay off. Aim for personal and financial stability, and put your mind at rest, knowing you have done the best you can. Physical and emotional improvements are favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take stock of what you’ve done and what’s left to do. Reaching out to those who complement your skills and share your mindset will encourage success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Control your emotions when working alongside others. Making a change without consulting others will cause havoc. Use your power of persuasion to get others to do things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to instructions. Be wary of anyone who tries to lure you down a slippery slope. Temptation is the enemy, and intelligence and practicality will be necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your thoughts to yourself and do your own thing. You’ll leave others wondering what you’ll do next. A modern approach will capture the moment and put you in the spotlight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Making a change based on your emotions could cost you. Think matters through before you act. Run your ideas by someone you love and trust, and together you’ll come up with a solid plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get into the groove and make your move. You have plenty going for you, so don’t let anyone stand in your way. Be a leader, look at the big picture and focus on reaching goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Participate in events that give you the platform you need to show everyone who you are and what you have to offer. Share your thoughts and intentions with someone who can help you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let anyone goad you into an argument. Gravitate toward people who encourage you to use your skills uniquely and live life your way. Make happiness your long-term goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen carefully, but don’t get into a debate with someone looking for a fight. Focus on professional gains and taking care of your responsibilities. Discipline will be required.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Work behind the scenes putting together a foolproof plan that will tip the scale in your favor. Precision and attention to detail will ensure that you gain momentum and get things done.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set your sights on accomplishment. Wasting time on something that doesn’t fit your lifestyle, budget or skill set will leave you in a vulnerable position. Don’t be a follower.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to others while letting your imagination run free. You are overdue for a change that will make you feel content and give you peace of mind.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun: Dot Grant, 52, attended the musical “Bat Out of Hell” with her family at the Edinburgh Playhouse in Scotland in February, Edinburgh Live reported. It was a real treat, as it was her first theater visit since the pandemic began two years earlier. But as Dot tapped her thigh and sang along quietly under her mask, one of the ushers “flashed their torch” at her before the intermission. Dot couldn’t figure out why: “I did not think I was doing anything wrong.” As the performance continued in the second half, a security worker motioned for Dot to come to the aisle, and she was removed from the theater and told she was “at a musical theater show, not a concert.” “I was surrounded by eight men, which made me feel very uncomfortable and uneasy,” Dot said. “People had been complaining about my actions of singing and dancing in my seat, that it was a distraction and off-putting for the cast. I waved my hands a few times, but I didn’t think that was wrong.” The theater said that audience participation “had never been encouraged.”
