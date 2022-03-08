DEAR ABBY
Dysfunctional relationships collide in workplace affair
DEAR ABBY: I’m a supervisor at my job and have feelings for a married man who also works here. He’s lonely and looks to me for attention, companionship, sex and to listen to his troubles. We have only had sex once, but I know I cannot continue this “relationship.”
It breaks my heart because I care for him deeply, and IF he was single, this is someone I could actually have a relationship with. I have already told him I won’t accept any more of his offers to walk me home, and to quit texting me. He’s open with his wife regarding dating other people. It seems she’s also “talking” to another man outside of their marriage.
Am I delusional to think he will leave her for me? Would he have the same problems with me that he has with her? He has difficulty expressing his emotions, but I think he still loves his wife. I know their marriage is broken, and it’s not my job to fix it for them or to push him to choose me over her. It should not have to be this way.
Please, I would appreciate any advice you can offer. By the way, I’m also married, but my husband lives 7,000 miles away. After seven years, his immigration status still needs to be resolved. I’ll probably ask him for a divorce because, even though I care about him, I’m no longer in love with the man I married. He knows I have been dating someone because I told him. — IN KNOTS IN NEW YORK
DEAR IN KNOTS: You didn’t mention whether there are policies in your business about fraternizing, but if there are, then what you have been doing could get you fired. You have already started disengaging from this office romance, so please continue to do that.
Because of the unique circumstances of your marriage, you have some serious decisions to make. Do not drag your co-worker into it. IF there is the possibility of a future with him, he also needs to decide if he is satisfied with the status quo before making any other commitments. I know you are lonely, but for your sake and his, back off.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of more than 20 years has taken to hiding decorative accessories that he doesn’t like. An example: A designer bowl set packaged in a box suddenly disappeared from the cupboard. The plug-in air freshener from my home office also went missing. A lamp I moved from the living room to the foyer appeared on my bookcase two hours later. My complaints fall on deaf ears. His favorite coffee mug and iPad are about to mysteriously vanish. Can you talk some sense into him? — HIDE AND SEEK IN GEORGIA
DEAR HIDE: Is this recent behavior, or has your husband been hiding things all during your marriage? If it’s recent, your husband may need a medical checkup, because what you are describing can be a symptom of dementia. If he’s mentally fit, you two need to work on sharpening your communication skills and, perhaps, agree that before any more items are brought into the home the TWO of you share, they’re not something either of you will hate.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Work alone to avoid frustration. You’ll find solace in following your creative dream and pursuing personal growth and enlightenment. Put your emotions aside. Focus on your needs and what makes you happy, and you’ll find the path that leads to peace of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get your money matters in order. Budget for and initiate your plans. A change will play in your favor and give you hope for better days ahead. Think big, but set boundaries and stay focused.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will weigh on your mind. Get your facts straight. Making assumptions will cost you. Focus on the positive and put your time and effort into personal growth and self-improvement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do what’s necessary and don’t look back. Use the element of surprise; keep your plans secret until you are ready to unveil them. Put anger aside and do what pleases you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t get lost in someone else’s dream. Think matters through and do what works for you. Follow the path that feels most comfortable and make adjustments that will secure your position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A creative approach to your responsibilities will help you get things done in a cheerful manner. The impression you make will encourage others to find a way to make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stick to your plan. Don’t deviate because someone is hesitant or confused. Tie up any loose ends that might slow down your pursuit. Pay attention to your health and well-being.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make physical changes that leave you feeling good about your appearance. Information you receive will encourage you to make a move or change the way you think about someone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Work on a project that adds to your comfort. Express your feelings and make decisions that will bring you closer to a loved one. You can lower your overhead if you share your expenses.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A friend or relative will have an impact on the decisions you make. Take the initiative by putting some muscle behind something you want to achieve. Work to come up with a plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your eye on the ball. Refuse to let someone beat you at your own game. Slow down, think and do things right the first time. Take care of yourself and treat others with care and respect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Emotional problems will surface if you make changes at home that someone doesn’t like. Get the go-ahead before you take the liberty to make decisions that affect others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to detail, to how you present yourself and your plans, and to any money or health concerns that arise. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone else.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! In what one police officer called a “real-life Lassie situation,” a 1-year-old Shiloh shepherd named Tinsley is being hailed as a hero for saving her owner and another person after a car crash on I-89 in Vermont. WMUR-TV reported that Cam Laundry and his passenger had been ejected when his truck hit a guardrail and went off the road on Jan. 3. When state troopers and a Lebanon, New Hampshire, police officer found Tinsley on the side of the road, she evaded capture and led them to the scene of the accident. “We were shaken up, didn’t know what was happening,” Laundry said. “Next thing we know, the cops were there, and it was all because of her.” Tinsley’s reward? A venison burger. Follow-up: Laundry has a February court date for driving under the influence. At least Tinsley was sober.
