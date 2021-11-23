DEAR ABBY
Man gets descriptive when identifying women
DEAR ABBY: When my boyfriend talks about women, he doesn’t always refer to them by their name. In most cases, I don’t know the individual. But even if he does refer to her by name, what bothers me is he always follows it by describing her boobs (i.e., “the one with the big boobs, she has got to be at least a 42D, they stick straight out,” or, “she’s petite with a very small waistline”). Yet, he says he loves my figure and always expresses he loves the way I’m built.
I have ignored the “big boob” comments because (I’m guessing) he gets some kind of satisfaction from making them, so I have gone along with it. However, it is becoming increasingly annoying. How can I get him to stop these comments and either refer to the women by name, or “Jerry’s wife,” “the woman” or “the lady”? Frankly, I’m not interested in the description; her name will suffice. Also, can you explain why he always slips in the description of the woman’s anatomy? — MORE THAN A BODY
DEAR MORE: A direct way to get your boyfriend to cut it out would be to tell him in plain English that the graphic description of these women’s anatomy is a huge turnoff. As to your second question, your boyfriend does it because this is how he classifies the females he meets. He does not view them as individuals; he identifies them according to their anatomy.
DEAR ABBY: On two occasions, I have given my girlfriend money (several thousand dollars) to help her cover medical expenses. Both times her father promised to pay me back. He made good on his promise the first time, but it has been almost two months since I fronted the money and he hasn’t paid me back. He promised to do it when he got paid, but he has “gotten paid” several times since.
I’m considering taking him to small claims court. It wouldn’t be his first time in that situation. Am I cheap? Or am I right for wanting to be repaid? If I’m right, how should I proceed? — UNPAID IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR UNPAID: You were kind to front the money for your girlfriend’s medical treatment. Her father should not have promised to repay you if he didn’t intend to follow through. Contact him again and see if you can’t agree on a payment plan that will be easier for him than paying you a lump sum. But if that doesn’t work, I hope you got the promise he made IN WRITING. If you didn’t, and you take him to small claims court, you will have no proof to show a judge.
That said, if you DO have something in writing, proceed by contacting the county clerk in the small claims court district closest to where her father lives, fill out a “statement of claim” form at the clerk’s office and pay the filing fee. I wish you luck!
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 77. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 74. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 71. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 62. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys”) is 61. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 61. Actor Oded Fehr (“The Mummy”) is 51. Actress Page Kennedy is 45. Model-actress Kelly Brook is 42. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 37. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 34. Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is 29.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Pick up the pace, and knock off all the items on your to-do list this year. The time has come to act responsibly and put unfinished business to rest. Concentrate on gaining freedom to live in a manner that is meaningful to you. Pursue your dreams.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look over your finances and consider what you can do to achieve the life you want. Contemplate how to sell off what you no longer need, and invest in something that brings you joy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put everything into doing the best job possible. An energetic approach to life, love and happiness won’t disappoint you. Make positive changes at home and work.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen and learn. Don’t fall prey to a glib sales pitch. You don’t have to make a move if you aren’t ready. Following someone will not help you achieve what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll get a financial boost if you are energetic in your pursuits. A physical improvement will draw attention and the interest of a loved one. Watch your successful peers for help.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can think what you want, but don’t blurt it out. Diplomacy will help you get things done. Focus on results, and stay away from anyone looking for a fight.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be ready to make a change, but before you do, consider the pros and cons, along with the cost involved. Turn your vision inward; consider starting with small improvements.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Learn from your experience and avoid putting your reputation at risk. Don’t share personal information if you want to avoid being put in a vulnerable position. Look for a unique opportunity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something that makes you think and prompts you to get involved in events that reflect your concerns. Speak up and become part of the solution.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Check deadlines. Don’t feel pressured to make a change or move because someone else does. Look for healthy alternatives when faced with choices. Physical and mental activities are encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reach out to someone who always lifts your spirits. A networking function will lead to information that will help you redefine what you have to offer. Pick up skills that will boost your qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a moment to find out how others feel and think. Don’t give up; find common ground that gives all the key players a reason to participate. Work with others to accomplish much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Embrace what life has to offer and explore the possibilities that come your way. Personal growth will lead to a lifestyle change. Have faith and go with the flow.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Claire Vickers, 46, and Barry Douglas, 44, were enjoying a drunken night out when, at 2 a.m., they decided to head over to the Aldershot Lido in Hampshire, England, slip under a fence and speed down a waterslide in the closed park. Unfortunately, a barrier blocks the exit from the slide after hours, and Vickers and Douglas both slammed into it, the Sun reported. Vickers’ shin snapped and broke her skin, and every bone in her left foot was broken. Douglas broke his left leg and both ankles. “I looked over at Barry. He was in the fetal position and silent,” Vickers said. “That’s when I thought we were both going to die.” After two hours of screaming and banging on the slide, Vickers and Douglas were rescued. “We’re idiots — let that be a lesson,” she said. “I’m still having nightmares one month on. The pain was unbearable.” No charges were filed.
