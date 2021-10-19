DEAR ABBY
Rape victim has kept it a secret for decades
DEAR ABBY: Thirty-five years ago I was raped by a stranger. He told me he would kill me if I ever told anyone. I never told my husband (now ex-), mostly because I was afraid if I did he would never touch me again. So I lived with the secret. It eventually tore our marriage apart and we divorced.
Although we have both moved on and remarried, we have remained in touch. I am 60 now and he is 64. I yearn to tell him the story before one of us leaves this Earth. I want him to understand and hopefully forgive me for the events that drove us apart. The need to tell him is so strong, I cry about it. Please advise me on this. — STILL NOT OVER IT IN MARYLAND
DEAR STILL NOT OVER: If it will bring you comfort, reveal the secret you hid from your ex-husband. However, before you do, I urge you to first disclose it to someone trained to help victims of rape. If there’s a rape treatment center near you, please make an appointment. If there isn’t one, a referral from your doctor to a licensed mental health professional would also be beneficial. Trust me on that.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married a year and a half, although we’ve been together off and on for more than 13 years. I sometimes get the feeling that he married me only because he was tired of being alone. He often compares me to his late wife, and he always commemorates both her birthday and the day she passed away.
What I have a problem with is, every year he posts happy birthday, and her name, on Facebook, but he never mentions my name on Facebook. Should I bring this up to him or just let him continue? — CURRENT WIFE IN TEXAS
DEAR CURRENT WIFE: The basis of a solid marriage is communication. By all means bring it up — all of it — and tell him how it makes you feel. He may be trying to keep his late wife’s memory alive by wishing her happy birthday on Facebook, but as far as Facebook’s reach may be, I’m pretty sure the messages don’t reach the great beyond. That he would mention her birthday and not yours is insensitive. And comparing you to her, unless the comparison is favorable, is more of the same.
DEAR ABBY: We invited friends over to enjoy our bounty from a successful fishing trip. They live about an hour away. They accepted our invitation, then followed up with, “Can you put us and our two dogs up overnight if we drink too much?” I replied that we meant the invitation for humans only this time. They replied, “We’re sorry you don’t want our well-behaved ‘girls’ in your newly remodeled home.” And, Abby, they didn’t come! Was I wrong? Should I have handled this better? I’m kind of feeling like they were wrong. — ANIMAL LOVER, BUT ...
DEAR LOVER: I’m also kind of feeling they overreacted. If you preferred they not bring uninvited guests, whether of the two-footed or four-footed variety, you were within your rights to refuse to have them. Please stop second-guessing yourself.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Artist Peter Max is 84. Actor Michael Gambon is 81. Actor John Lithgow is 76. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 73. Rock singer-musician Karl Wallinger (World Party) is 64. Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 59. Host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 57. Actor Jon Favreau is 55. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 52. Comedian Chris Kattan is 51. Rock singer Pras Michel (The Fugees) is 49. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 44. Actress Gillian Jacobs is 39. Actress Rebecca Ferguson is 38.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Speak up and offer suggestions. It’s time to be bold and find out exactly where you stand. Put your plans in play. Take charge of your happiness, and you will discover a way to reach your goal. Life is about living, not just existing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a positive path that allows you to explore exciting avenues. Put the utmost into getting what you want and refuse to let anyone stand in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick to the rules and avoid confusion and setbacks. Use your creativity to overcome indecision. A change will daunt you, but in time and with patience, you will recognize the benefits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Set high standards and live up to your expectations. How you present what you want to do will inspire others to pitch in and help. Use your intelligence and connections appropriately.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition and questions that will be emotionally draining if you aren’t swift to explain your actions and present reasonable solutions. Take control, but don’t put demands on others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have the stamina to get things done quickly and efficiently. Your progress and gains will help advance your agenda. Your power of persuasion will get results.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your effort into self-improvement. Update your image, raise your awareness and do something that matters. How you use your time and clout will determine how much help others are willing to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your ability to get things done. A chance to enhance your skills and knowledge looks promising. A commitment from the heart will change the way you live. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be cautious of offers that sound too good to be true. Play it safe, sit tight and don’t allow certain ongoing changes to push you in a direction not suited to your schedule.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speed up, and you’ll reach your destination with plenty of time to spare. Expand your mind and skills, and good things will transpire. Make self-improvement a priority. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something that brings you joy. The time you take to relax and rejuvenate will help you rethink your next move. A positive change is within reach if you reach out to someone who can help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Study something that intrigues you and engages your mind in ways you never thought possible. How you approach partnerships, business and money matters will prove beneficial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set up a reasonable budget. Consider investing in something that will help you bring in more cash. Adding to your qualifications or skills is favored.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Irony: At Harvard University, the president of the organization of chaplains coordinates the campus’s assorted religious communities. The New York Times reported that the new president, 44-year-old Greg Epstein, is a bit of a trailblazer in the job: He’s an atheist. Harvard chaplains unanimously felt Epstein, who previously served as the university’s humanist chaplain, could relate to a growing group of young people who no longer identify with any religious tradition. Epstein grew up in a Jewish family and recognizes the “real need for conversation and support around what it means to be a good human and live an ethical life,” he said. “We don’t look to a god for answers. We are each other’s answers.” The chairperson of the nominating committee, the Rev. Kathleen Reed, explained: “We’re presenting to the university a vision of how the world could work when diverse traditions focus on how to be good humans and neighbors.”
