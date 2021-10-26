DEAR ABBY
Child of recovering addict still harbors raw resentment
DEAR ABBY: I’m the mother of a 36-year-old daughter. She claims I treat her younger brothers better than I treat her. I am a recovering addict — clean for 20-plus years. I was in active addiction for nine years when she was a teenager, and she has never let that go. She constantly tells me how “unfair” I am, that I never make time for her and that I don’t validate her feelings.
I have apologized many times and tried to show her I don’t treat her siblings differently. I schedule “us” time, but this is an ongoing battle, and I’m at a loss about how to fix it. How do I show her there’s no difference in the way I treat any of them? How do I reassure her that her feelings are validated? This has caused me many tearful nights. — WANTING SERENITY BACK
DEAR WANTING: Your daughter’s sense of deprivation has probably caused her many tearful nights as well. Your years of active addiction kept her from having the mother she needed as a teen. I’m sorry to say that it may have created an emptiness in her you may not be able to fill. You can’t “fix” her anger and feelings of deprivation, but that doesn’t mean SHE can’t do it herself. It may involve her joining a 12-step program, or seeking emotional counseling — if she’s willing — but until she finds a way to stop trying to punish you, she will remain stuck in her anger and jealousy.
DEAR ABBY: How do I tell my sister I no longer wish to be included in family gatherings (birthdays, holidays, etc.)? What happened on my brother’s birthday was the last straw.
I have since distanced myself for several reasons. 1) I won’t waste my breath trying to explain to my parents; they won’t believe a word I say. Also, my parents are the most judgmental people I know. 2) I have no tolerance for other people’s jealousy or envy because I don’t envy or get jealous. 3) I don’t want to be surrounded by negative energy and emotional pain.
My sister is trying to get the family together again in spite of everything. I need her to respect my boundaries and my decision to stay away. I don’t want to have to discuss this when I have a conversation with her. I no longer wish to attend gatherings because they always end up in disruption of some kind, and then I have to take that energy home with me. Please help. — SEEKING PEACE IN ILLINOIS
DEAR SEEKING PEACE: Your sister is not a mind reader. Because you don’t want her to “bring this up” when she has a conversation with you, take the bull by the horns, explain that you won’t be attending family get-togethers and state your reasons. And when you do, tell her your mind is made up and you do not want to discuss it further. Good luck.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Learn as you go and embrace the changes that come your way. Maintain balance, be moderate and do your best to simplify your life. Peace of mind is attainable if you let your intuition lead the way. A broad view of what’s happening around you will allow you to recognize what’s best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pick up the pace, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Take a different path, and you’ll learn something new. Kindness will lead to a helpful interaction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your emotions under wraps when dealing with a professional situation. Let others do the talking while you organize your thoughts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do something that sparks your imagination. A creative endeavor, a lifestyle change or associating with people who enjoy the same pastimes as you will help build enthusiasm and friendships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change someone makes may not be welcome, but if you carry on and do what makes you happy, you will come out ahead. Pay attention to joint ventures and shared expenses.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a break and do something that will lift your spirits. Reach out to someone who puts a smile on your face. Insights gained from a festive event will push you to make a positive change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Live up to your promises and finish what you start. Initiate personal changes that will make you feel good and ready to conquer the world. Put your energy where it counts, and don’t let your emotions spiral.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go about your business and do what makes you happy. If you overreact or shut down because someone chooses to head in a different direction, you will miss out on something very valuable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider your attributes, skills and what you enjoy doing most, then follow the path that will take you in that direction. Earn cash doing something you enjoy to add value to your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will step in and take control if you let the little things get to you. Stick close to home and to those you love. Don’t get involved in a debate that can lead to an argument.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you don’t like something, speak up. Offer an alternative and put in the effort to ensure things unfold your way. Romance will enhance a relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reach out to people who make you smile. Getting together with someone who motivates you will result in an unexpected offer that encourages you to use your skills differently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn from your mistakes to avoid an emotional situation. Put your time and energy into home improvements that will encourage better cash flow and fewer objections to necessary rules.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: Kimberly Dawn Maxwell, 41, of Ashland, Kentucky, is treading water at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, West Virginia, after a puzzling incident on Aug. 27, WCHS-TV reported. As a dad and his two kids enjoyed a picnic at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, West Virginia, Maxwell, who was a stranger to them, came to sit at their picnic table. The dad reported that she was mumbling to herself, and he believed she might be under the influence, so he packed up lunch and directed the kids away from her. But as they walked, Maxwell ran up behind the 5-year-old boy and threw him in the Ohio River. A bystander who witnessed the incident jumped in and saved the boy before Maxwell also jumped into the river. When police arrived, she told them, “This is international waters. Police cannot do anything to me.” When the deputy asked her to come talk to him, she responded, “That is not going to happen.” A rescue boat finally plucked Maxwell from the water and she was evaluated at a hospital before being moved to the jail.
