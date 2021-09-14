DEAR ABBY
Job search stress impacts family’s interactions
DEAR ABBY: I am currently without a job. I hesitated to inform my mother because I was sure her reaction would only add to my stress. I was right. She constantly corners me about my efforts to find a job. I talk to her nearly every day to keep up with how she and my stepfather are doing. Because she never fails to dig into me about my job search progress, I now find ways to shorten our conversations.
I can get a job or two to sustain my living expenses for the time being. However, I’m trying to hold out for a job or career that connects to my soul passion. Working for decades in a job that sustains me and my children is no match for the longing of my passion. (I’m still not sure what it is.)
How do I curb my mother’s pushing me for a resolution without coming off as annoyed, which I am? I’m sure she wants to express her concern, but I want support in my efforts without feeling condemned. Help me, please. — ANNOYED IN ALABAMA
DEAR ANNOYED: I will try. Because you still aren’t sure what your “soul passion” is, it’s time to find out. A place to start might be a career counseling center (some universities have them). Contact one or more and inquire whether they offer career counseling and aptitude testing. The test results will tell you what you are best suited for.
Of course, this service is not offered for free, which is why you might want to buckle down and take a job or two in the meantime to afford it, as well as to feed your little family. As to your mother, who may be worried because you don’t yet have a plan of action, explain to her about seeking career counseling and she may calm down.
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been seeing a man, “Carson,” on and off for about five years. Last year, when I asked him if we were exclusive, he quickly said no, so I went and slept with an ex and became pregnant. I didn’t reach out to Carson because I thought the baby belonged to my ex, but when the baby was born I quickly realized she might be Carson’s. When I told him, he immediately denied she was his but still rekindled our relationship. Abby, he disappears frequently and doesn’t answer my calls. What should I do? Leave him? Stay? I do love him. — HOPELESS ROMANTIC IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR HOPELESS ROMANTIC: Have your child DNA-tested. If it proves she IS Carson’s, he should be contributing to his daughter’s support. (The same goes for anyone else you think could be the father.) It’s important that you understand this man behaves the way he does because he is not in love with you and doesn’t care about your feelings. He sees other women, just as he did the first time around. If this is the way you want to be treated, continue this relationship. If, however, you think you deserve something — ANYthing — better, end this poor excuse for a romance now.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 85. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 81. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 77. Actor Sam Neill (Jurrasic Park”) is 74. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 74. Actress Mary Crosby is 62. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 62. Actress Melissa Leo is 61. Actress Faith Ford is 57. Actor Dan Cortese is 54. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 52. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 48. Rapper Nas is 48. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 40. Singer Alex Clare is 36.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Look for opportunities instead of seeking out trouble. Refuse to let your emotions lead you in a direction that creates domestic problems. Do your best to put your energy toward making a difference and improving your life and the lives of those dear to you. Be more compassionate and less angry.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Count your blessings and choose to be positive. Put your energy where it counts. Bring about changes that will make a difference. Don’t get involved in someone’s poor decisions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Think outside the box, and choose a plan that helps you overcome negativity brought on by someone who lacks vision. Don’t share your goals until you’ve worked out all the details.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Peace and love prevail. Approach everything and everyone with kindness and compassion. Don’t take a health risk or give in to someone putting unrealistic demands on you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your message clear. Refuse to let anyone twist your words or interfere with your plans. Trust only those who give you the freedom to follow the path that feels most comfortable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put more time and effort into personal growth, learning and establishing what you want to do next. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way or interfere in your life. Take the road less traveled.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Talk to an expert. The information you receive will provide insight into what’s possible. Take care of any health or financial issues that arise swiftly, and avoid the risk of future setbacks.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Follow your heart, put your thoughts in motion and do what’s best for you. A chance to use your strengths to get ahead will unfold. It’s time to accept an opportunity to take on something new.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay on track. If you let your emotions interfere with your objective, you will lose time, money and confidence. Put your energy where it counts, and avoid getting into a pointless debate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take the lead and do your own thing. Change begins with you. Following in someone’s footsteps will not satisfy your needs. You’ll never know what you can do if you don’t try.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You are heading in the right direction. Don’t let anyone lead you astray or tempt you with something that will deter you from reaching your objective.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Consider what’s being said and make decisions based on your needs. Anger will not solve a problem, but being rational and making your preferences known will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let money slip through your fingers. Generosity will lead to trouble. Slow down and think before you promise the impossible. It’s OK to say no.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bad Behavior: Frontier Airlines flight attendants and passengers had to resort to duct tape on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, ABC6-TV reported. Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, initially brushed his hand against a female flight attendant’s backside, then spilled a drink on his shirt. He went to the restroom and emerged without his shirt, the police report said, and an attendant helped him get another shirt from his carry-on bag. Berry then walked around for about 15 minutes before groping the chests of female flight attendants. As a male flight attendant watched over him, Berry punched him in the face, at which point other passengers took matters into their own hands and restrained him in his seat with duct tape. He was taken into custody when the flight landed and charged with three counts of battery.
