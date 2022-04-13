IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Father Stu” (R): After surviving a motorcycle accident, a former boxer and longtime agnostic (Mark Wahlberg) starts to wonder if he can use his second chance to help others, leading to the surprising realization that he’s meant to be a Catholic priest.
• “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (PG-13): Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler and Mads Mikkelsen.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13): When Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong, dangerous foes (and friends) from Spider-Man’s other worlds start to appear. Starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and several surprise guests.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Urban Gardens
To mark April as lawn and garden month, lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com looked for cities with easy access to gardening space and supplies, an ideal climate, and a local gardening community to rank the best places for urban gardening.
1. St. Louis
2. Cincinnati
3. Atlanta
4. Macon, Ga.
5. Salt Lake City
6. Miami
7. Winston-Salem, N.C.
8. Baton Rouge, La.
9. Augusta, Ga.
10. Salem, Ore.
44. Indianapolis
77. Fort Wayne
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Welcome to Hogwarts, Harry! A U.K.-based startup called Invisibility Shield Co. has brought Harry Potter’s most handy tool to reality, Oddity Central reported. The company’s technology isn’t quite as perfect as the fictional character’s cloak, but it’s close: “From the observer’s perspective,” the company says, “the background light is effectively smeared horizontally across the front face of the shield, over the area where the subject would ordinarily be seen.” Of course, they add, the shield won’t protect users from dementors or Voldemort himself. They hope to start deliveries in December.
