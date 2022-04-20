IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (R): A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage (playing himself) agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative and forced to channel his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Also starring Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris.
• “The Northman” (R): A young Viking prince is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered and his mother kidnapped by his uncle. Two decades later, the prince leads a mission to save his mother, kill his uncle and avenge his father. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Defoe.
• “The Bad Guys” (PG): Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way in this animated adventure with the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina and Craig Robinson.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Jackass Forever” (R): Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends, the original Jackass crew return for another round of wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some new cast. With Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Eric André.
• “Cyrano” (PG-13): Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
• “The King’s Daughter” (PG): King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature. Starring Pierce Brosnan and William Hurt.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Recurring Themes: At least this wannabe traveler didn’t need help with his luggage. On March 29, an unidentified man scaled the barbed-wire fence at Midway Airport in Chicago and approached a private jet that had been cleared for takeoff, CBS News reported. As he tried to stall the plane, he removed his shirt, shoes, jacket and pants. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated. He jumped up on a wing of the plane; the pilot, in contact with air traffic control, said, “He’s right here at the front of the jet. He’s trying to get in. Our door is open here.” Chicago police apprehended him and took him to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. The plane eventually took off.
