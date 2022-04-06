IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG): When the manic Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with new ally Knuckles, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his new friend, Tails, are all that stands in their way in this live-action/animation adventure.
• “Ambulance” (R): A decorated veteran (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills asks for help from his career criminal adoptive brother (Jake Gyllenhaal). When the pairs bank heist goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance and try to execute the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Directed by Michael Bay.
• “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (R): In his thought-provoking genre-bending film, an aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Death on the Nile” (PG-13): While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer and more.
• “Scream” (R): Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer dons the mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Jack Quaid.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Surprise! As construction crews worked to remodel the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California, on March 9, they made an alarming discovery, NBC News reported. The building, which has been out of use since 2005, was the final resting place for “an unidentified, decayed body,” said Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “We found remains best described as mummified,” he said. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good condition.” He said authorities will obtain fingerprints to try to identify the deceased. “Any theory is possible,” Kelly said, “... from someone who got in behind the wall and became trapped ... to someone put the person there.”
