IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Wolf” (R): A young man who believes he is a wolf trapped in a human body, eats, sleeps, and lives like the animal — much to the shock of his family. When he is sent to a clinic for treatment, he undergoes increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies and meets a mysterious and alluring animal-bound peer named Wildcat.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (PG-13): Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Starring Simu Liu, Meng’er Zhang and Awkwafina.
• “Malignant” (R): A young woman is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Directed by James Wan (“Saw,” “The Conjuring”)
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Beer Lovers
On-demand outdoor services site LawnLove.com ranked 180 of the largest U.S. cities to find the best cities for beer lovers. They looked for cities with plenty of breweries, award-winning beers, cheap pints, beer-centered festivals, and a big beer-loving community.
1. Spokane, Wash.
2. Portland, Ore.
3. Denver
4. Seattle
5. Cincinnati
6. Salt Lake City
7. Boston
8. Pittsburgh
9. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
10. Fort Collins, Colo.
37. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
That’s One Way To Do It: When Hurricane Ida swept through New York, the heavy rain and flooding did an estimated $50 million in damage. But in the Big Apple, there’s a silver lining: The storm may have cleared out a significant portion of the rat population that lived in the sewers and subway system. Experts believe hundreds of thousands of rats may have died as sewer systems were overwhelmed and dumped into local bays and estuaries, where the rodents later washed up on beaches. Bobby Corrigan, longtime pest control expert, told Gothamist, “I can’t imagine they would’ve survived.” Conversely, those that did weather the storm appear to be seeking shelter on higher ground, as exterminators report a spike in complaints.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.